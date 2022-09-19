PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for winning Bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
