PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for winning Bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Our wrestlers make us proud. Congrats to @Phogat_Vinesh and @BajrangPunia on their Bronze medal wins at the World Wrestling Championships, Belgrade. This is special for both as Vinesh becomes the 1st Indian woman to win 2 medals on this platform and Bajrang wins his 4th medal.”