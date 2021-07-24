Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Candidates of JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 3 from seven cities of Maharashtra to be given another opportunity

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today informed via Twitter that in the light of heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, the NTA has been advised to grant another opportunity to all candidates who have Examination Centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, and who are not able to reach the Examination Centre for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 3.

He further informed that the students with Examination Centres in these cities, who may not be in a position to reach their Examination Centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 3, need not panic. They will be given another opportunity, and the dates for the same will be announced soon by the NTA.

The Candidates are further advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

For more clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2021 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at [email protected]