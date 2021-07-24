Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasizes on water conservation, protection of ecology and environment

New Delhi : Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasized on importance of water conservation saying that water has to be saved and at the same time pollution of available water resources needs to be stopped. Interacting with members of Indian Plumbing Association he said Protection of ecology and environment is our prime responsibility. The Minister said awareness of proper and careful use of water among citizens is very essential.

Talking about water logging issues Shri Gadkari said the drainage installation and maintenance work through periodic inspection should be done during the pre- monsoon period to ensure that all arrangements are working . The Minister said innovation, entrepreneurship, science ,technology ,skill and successful practices are very important for conversion of knowledge into wealth and convert waste into wealth .