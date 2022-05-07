New Delhi :Union minister Anurag Thakur today launches logo of 4th Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula district of Harayana.

Addressing the event, Union minister said, “5 traditional games will be included in Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Haryana. We should promote such games. Until people participate in it, it won’t become a massive campaign.”

Further, We are spending Rs 6 lakhs each on 2,300 athletes to provide them better facilities while Rs.140 crores is being spent on young athletes to further support them, he added.