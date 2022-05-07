Workshop on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Child Protection Stakeholder was Organised

Bhubaneswar: People’s Cultural Center (PECUC), a leading voluntary organization of Odisha In collaboration with Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) & District Child Protection Unit and with support of UNICEF organized a district level workshop on mental health and psychosocial support for child protection Stakeholder at School of Horticulture, Khordha. Child Protection Stakeholders including CWC and JJB Members, Members of DCPU Unit, Counsellor of CCIs, AWW, CRCC & BRCC & NGOs attended this workshop. The program commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Ms. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director of PECUC welcomed the guest and shared the objective of workshop on child protection and mental health and explained briefly on SAMARK help desk. Mrs. Banishri Pattanaik, DCPO, Khordha stated that this workshop will help the stakeholders in dealing with cases of mental trauma and providing psychosocial support in time of need. Miss Mehedia Rizvi of UNICEF facilitated the whole day training session using various methods on various topics like Basics of Child Protection: Meaning and present structures; Communication Skills with children; Common Mental Health Issues and referrals on mental health including Sampark Help Desk; Building a roadmap for mental health and psychosocial care support in the district; Psychosocial Assessments of children in difficult circumstances. The stakeholders also shared their experiences, issues related to mental health they have came across in their life & with children too. The participants also prepared a roadmap for mental health and psychosocial care support. Among other Chinmayee Pathi, Jyotishankar Mohanty, Bamadev Jena and Binod Kumar Das of PECUC supported in this workshop.