Odisha: Fire Services Department cancels leaves of fire personnel due to cyclone ‘Asani’

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, ahead of the cyclone Asani, the leave of fire serviceman’s has been cancelled by the Fire Services Department, as a safety measures to combat any after-effect of the cyclone.

A low-pressure area has already developed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and make its way to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week. The weather system over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-westwards and strengthen into a depression by Saturday.