New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will address the National Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Chandigarh tomorrow.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, The Administrator of Chandigarh, Officers from the BSF, NIA and NCB as well as ANTF chiefs of the respective States and NCORD members will also be present at the conference.

This is the first such national conference where the Union Home Minister, Chief Ministers of different States and the different Drugs Enforcement Agencies will all be on one platform.

This shows the unwavering resolve of the Modi government to free the country from the menace of drugs.

NCB teams in four different locations across the country will dispose off more than 30,000 kg of drugs in front of Home Minister Amit Shah via video conferencing during this programme.

These four places are: Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata.

S. No Location Quantity of drug to be disposed in Kgs 1 Delhi 19,320 2 Chennai 1,309.401 3 Guwahati 6,761.63 4 Kolkata 30,77.753 Total quantity 30,468.784 Kgs

On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NCB under the leadership of the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on 75 years of Independence.

NCB started the drug disposal campaign from June 01, 2022, so far about 51,217.8402 kgs of drugs have been disposed by NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29.

Tomorrow after the disposal of 30,468.784 kg of drugs in front of the Home Minister, the total quantity will reach around 81,686.6242 kgs crossing NCB’s target, which is a big achievement in is fight towards a drugs free India.