Commonwealth Games 2022 being telecast LIVE on DD Sports

New Delhi : As the much-celebrated Commonwealth Games begin, Doordarshan Sports is bringing you all the action Live from the ground, starting from the opening ceremony till the end of the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games on August 8, 2022.

DD Sports began its broadcast from July 28, 2022, with the grand Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The sporting events spanning across 20 Sports categories are being telecast live by DD Sports only on DD FreeDish, starting from July 29.

Indian contingent comprising of 215 sportspersons are participating in 16 Sports categories. As multiple tournaments are underway simultaneously at different venues, DD Sports broadcast includes wide coverage of the various events at the Games with main focus on all India related matches, activities and participation.

The broadcast on DD Sports begins from 12 Noon onwards everyday till the end of the events on the day. DD Sports daily broadcast also includes one half-an-hour pre-show with Sports experts and Journalists who give an idea about the day’s scheduled events. Through the day, during the breaks, DD Sports anchor give the viewers details about the upcoming events.

Apart from the live broadcast on DD Sports channel, All India Radio and the Twitter handles of DD Sports (@ddsportschannel) and All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) are giving regular updates about the developments on the ground.

Seventy Two nations are participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham, England.