Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is according the highest priority to coastal security in the country

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said the BJP government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is according the highest priority to coastal security in the country.

The Minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing at Okha in Dwarka.

Mr Shah said the new academy will provide training facilities to more than 3 thousand security personnel annually. The Minister said the Union government has left no stone unturned to ensure the development of border areas and the well-being of security personnel. Mr. Shah said if the borders are not secure then there is no scope for development in the inland area of the country.

The Minister said the government has adopted an integrated approach to ensure a common and well-coordinated response from all security agencies after the Mumbai terror attack. He also shared a series of initiatives taken by the BJP government for coastal security in the country.

During the function, the Home Minister also virtually inaugurated five coastal outposts of BSF located at the Jakhau coast of the Kutch district.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, who is on a two day visit to Gujarat, offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka and also met Jagat Guru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati in Dwarka.

Later in the day, Mr Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various developmental projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.