Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated the State Level Command and Control Centre of Gujarat Police ‘Trinetra’ and other modern technical services under VISWAS project in Gandhinagar today

New Delhi : The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah, on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, today inaugurated the State Level Command and Control Center of Gujarat Police ‘Trinetra’ and other modern technical services under the VISWAS project in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and many other dignitaries were also present.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister saidtoday many important works have been dedicated by the Gujarat Government to make Gujarat Police modern and techno-savvy and to increase the facilities for the people. For this, I heartily congratulate the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Home Minister of Gujarat. Shri Narendra Modi, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, always gave priority to modernizing and empowering law and order and the police force in the State. This is the reason why Gujarat Police has for many years has had a tradition of being at the forefront of the country and I am sure that this tradition will continue under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the State.

Shri Amit Shah said Smt. Droupadi Murmu has received a thumping majority in the recently concluded Presidential elections. Her election to the Nation’s highest office and the transition from Smt.Droupadi Murmu to Her Excellency Smt. Droupadi Murmu is a historic event in the 75 years of the country’s democratic history. It is a big event in our democracy. Shri Shah said that our party has always made novel efforts in selection of candidates for important posts such as the President and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has carried forward this tradition. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee the‘Missile Man’Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam the candidate for the President and Shri Narendra Modi after he become the Prime Minister made Shri Ram Nath Kovind hailing from a very poor and Dalit society the Presidential candidate and now Smt. Droupadi Murmu from tribal society has been elected as the President. This is an answer to those who create rift in the society and practice divisive politics in the name of empowerment of tribals and is an example of how tribal empowerment is done not through words alone, but through actions.

The Union Home Minister said Prime Modi has appealed to citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15. Shri Shah said during the 75th year of Independence, citizens should pledge to re-dedicate themselves to the Tricolour for the development, bright future and security of the country, by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15. He appealed to the people of Gujarat that there should not be any house, office or premises in the State where the Tricolour is not hoisted. Information about the availability of the Tricolour has been provided on many websites and the Tricolour is also available in post officesacross the country. It is everyone’s responsibility, including the poor, the rich and government and private employees, to make this program a success by hoisting the Tricolour from their homes.

The Home Minister said several initiatives have been taken to strengthen the confidence and trust in projects. He also donated 10,000 Body Cameras, Video Feed Management System, Work Stations, Docking Stations and Servers to the Police Force to enhance, expand and modernize the quality of security services of the Gujarat Police. Along with this, 80 vehicles of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit were also dedicated to the Gujarat Police today. Shri Shah said that the command and control room should not be limited to just 7,000 cameras but should include every camera including at railway stations, bus stands, seaports, airports and residential colonies in the State by adopting advanced technology. This project will protect Gujarat by converting Gujarat government’s plan to make theSuraksha Chakra into aSudarshan Chakra. He stressed on the need to increase the connectivity and storage capacity for quick access to the control room for any incident at any location.

Shri Amit Shah said Gujarat was at the first State where e-Cop was started. Computerization of all police stations in the State, recruitment of constables, training systems and administration of Trinetra has been done with E-Cop software. Along with this, the inclusion of eFIR aForensic Science Laboratory was also included in the e-cop. The Home Minister said the task of equipping Gujarat Police with modern technology from eCop to Trinetra was started by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, The Union Government has made arrangements is providing state-of-the-art technology to States and State governments need to be involved. I can proudly say that 96 percent police stations across the country are online under the CCTNS project of the Government of India. Shri Shah said that any journalist can write a book on the law and order situation in Gujarat, what has changed from the 80s to 2022 on alarge a canvas. Hardly any State police would have seen so many changes in police functioning, decision making, recruitment process, modernization, welfare schemes and agility.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that after 2002, curfew in Gujarat has become a thing of the past, whereas earlier it was more than 200 days in a year. Out of 365 days, clearing work was closed for 212 days excluding holidays. Kutch was a district plagued by bribery, now bribery has completely stopped. He said after Shri Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister in 2001, Gujarat Police has always taken steps against enemies of society with firm determination and strictness by emphasizing on the law and order situation. Police have become modern, sensitive and techno-savvy and Prime Minister NarendraModi has strengthen the support system. Shri Amit Shah said the objective is not reached by just constructing buildings, but it is very important to have sentiments attached to it and I sincerely hope that thiswill be carried out bythe Gujarat Police.