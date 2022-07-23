Ceremony of assumption of Office by the President-elect

New Delhi : The Ceremony of assumption of Office by Droupadi Murmu, the President-elect will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM in the Central Hall of Parliament House, New Delhi.

The Chairman of theRajya Sabha, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, the Speakerof the Lok Sabha, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and principal Civil and Military Officers of the Government of India will assemble in the Central Hall for the Ceremony.

The President and the President-elect will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession. The President–elect will take the Oath of Office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India, followed by a 21-Gun Salute. The President will then deliver an address. On the conclusion of the Ceremony in the Central Hall, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an Inter-Services Guard of Honour will be given to her in the Forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.