New Delhi : The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah has condoled the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

In his condolence message on Twitter, Shri Amit Shah said, “Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti.”