New Delhi : The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, bows to the lakhs of people who suffered the brunt of Partition in 1947. In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah has said, “The Partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of Indian history which can never be forgotten. The violence and hatred of Partition claimed millions of lives and displaced innumerable people. Today on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I bow to the lakhs of people who suffered the brunt of Partition.

The Union Home Minister said, “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will remind the young generation of the country about the torture and pain suffered by the people during Partition and will continue to inspire countrymen to maintain peace and harmony in the country forever.”