Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah condoles the demise of senior leader of Samajwadi Party Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has condoled the death of senior leader of Samajwadi Party Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shri Amit Shah paid last respects to Netaji at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram and offered condolences to his son Akhilesh Yadav and his family members.

In a series of tweets, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, a huge vacuum has been created in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He always will be remembered as a grassroots leader of masses. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

Shri Amit Shah said that in this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and supporters. May God give peace to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.