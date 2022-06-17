Union Health Ministry engages with States/UTs to review status of progress under National Health Mission; States to expedite completion of projects under ECRP-II, 15th FC grants

New Delhi :Union Health Secretary, Shri Rajesh Bhushan chaired a meeting through video conference (VC) today with all States and UTs to review the physical and financial progress under National Health Mission (NHM), Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP)-II, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), 15th Finance Commission grants & Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PM-NDP).

Highlighting various initiatives and steps taken by Government of India to ensure affordable, accessible and equitable public healthcare services across the country, States/UTs were informed through a detailed presentation on the status of implementation of programs and disbursal of funds under NHM, various projects under ECRP-II package and PM-ABHIM. Meeting also focussed on expanding 100% coverage of National Dialysis Programme.

Union Health Secretary highlighted that for ensuring implementation of programs and initiatives, allocated government resources under National Health Mission (NHM) must be expedited and utilized efficiently. He urged States/UTs to provide necessary documentation/utilisation certificates corresponding to fund utilisation and ensure refund of unused amount. States were also urged to map these transfers on Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal.

To develop capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary, tertiary level and to prepare health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics/disasters, Rs. 64,180 crores for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has been allocated under PM-ABHIM. Given the emphasis on utilisation of these funds for capital expenditure, States/UTs were requested to expedite proposals and MOUs to be sent to Union Health Ministry under PM-ABHIM so as to enable the Ministry to release funds timely for the states. To ensure mapping of physical and financial progress, States were requested to identify physical facilities and complete the mapping exercise on NHM-Progress Monitoring System (PMS) portal at the earliest.

Highlighting the need to expedite utilisation of funds released under ECRP-II package, States were informed that 100% Central Share amount has been released to States. While informing States about their expenditure status under ECRP-II, they were again urged to complete mapping of approvals on NHM-PMS Portal and review this status periodically. Additionally, States/UTs were also advised that instead of seeking approval of Union Health Ministry, State Health Societies (SHS) have been authorized to accord remaining approvals of activities under ECRP-II. Finally, states were requested that all activities under ECRP-II scheme must be completed by 31st December 2022.

To expand the coverage of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) across the country, States were asked to cover all districts by Haemodialysis programme and also promote Peritoneal dialysis programme alongside as it is less restrictive for the patients and requires less technical demand from institutions. The States were also advised extensive use of PMNDP portal, an API based IT platform for capturing details of all beneficiaries availing free dialysis services under PMNDP. To prevent duplication and ensure transparency, efficiency and inter-operability, States were asked to ensure registration using 14-digit unique ABHA ID. They were also requested to share APIs and integrate it with PMNDP portal if using separate portals, for holistic coverage.

Ms. Roli Singh, AS & MD, Shri Vishal Chauhan, Jt. Secy, Ms. Indrani Kaushal, Economic Advisor and other senior officers of Union Health Ministry were present in the virtual review meeting along with NHM Mission Directors and other senior officials from States/UTs.