CADET DILPREET KAUR FROM MAI BHAGO PREPARATORY INSTITUTE SECURE 27TH POSITION IN COMBINED MERIT OF NDA

New Delhi :Bringing laurels for the state, Cadet Dilpreet Kaur from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali has secured 27th position in first Batch of All India Combined Boys & Girls Merit of National Defence Academy-the prestigious military training institute of the country.

Pertinently, She also bagged the rank in top four for Girls overall besides being Topper in Punjab. She belongs to Village Gobindgarh Jejian that falls in Sangrur district. Notably, this merit has been prepared after the recent ruling of Supreme Court passed on September 2021, stating the girls can now join NDA.

Divulging the details, Director General, Department Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Mrs. Deepti Uppal informed that two more girls Cadets, Prabhsimran Kaur and Pallavi are also awaiting final merit list and are likely to get a call to join the Air Force Academy.

It is noteworthy to mention that Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls currently under Founder Director, Maj. Gen IP Singh, VSM is a “Pride of Punjab”, visionary initiative of the Government of Punjab, located at SAS Nagar, Mohali. The Institute has been performing commendably since 2018 and so far, 18 Lady Cadets already have been Commissioned Officer in Armed Forces and more are waiting to appear for the written as well as SSB.

She further informed that this fully residential, only one of its kinds Institute in the country trains young girls for a career as Commissioned Officers in the Defence Services. In the three year programme, the Lady Cadets graduate from MCA DAV College, Chandigarh and alongside are trained to acquire a distinctive all-round personality. They are trained both physically and mentally to compete at the national level with a high degree of assurance to crack the AFCAT & CDS written examinations and also the SSB.