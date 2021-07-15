Union Government releases second advance estimate of area and production of horticultural crops for the year 2020-21

New Delhi : The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released the second advance estimates of area and production of various horticultural crops for the year 2020-21 based on information received from the States/UTs and other government source agencies. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the farmer-friendly policies of the government, tireless efforts of farmers and research of scientists resulted in horticulture production of 329.86 million tonnes in the year 2020-21. The production estimates are highest so far and it reflects an increase of 9.39 million tonnes (2.93%) in comparison to 2019-20.

Union Minister Shri Tomar informed that according to the second advance estimate of area and production of horticulture crops, the production of fruits is estimated to be 102.76 million tonnes this year as compared to 102.08 million tonnes achieved in the year 2019-20. The production of vegetables is estimated to be 196.27 million tonnes (growth of 4.42 per cent) as compared to 188.28 million tonnes in the previous year.

The production of onion is estimated to be 26.92 million tonnes as compared to 26.09 million tonnes achieved in the year 2019-20. Similarly, potato production is estimated to be 53.69 million tonnes (an increase of 10.55%) as compared to 48.56 million tonnes in the year 2019-20. Tomato production is reported to be 21.00 million tonnes as compared to 20.55 million tonnes in the year 2019-20. Similarly, aromatic and medicinal crops have registered a growth of 6.11% with estimated production of 0.78 million tonnes this year as compared to 0.73 million tonnes in the year 2019-20. The production of plantation crops has increased to 16.60 million tonnes from 16.12 million tonnes in the previous year. The production of spices has increased to 10.54 million tonnes (growth of 3.93 per cent) in the year 2020-21 as compared to 10.14 million tonnes achieved last year.