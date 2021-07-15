Union Education Minister and Union Tribal Affairs Minister to jointly launch School Innovation Ambassador Training Program tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will jointly launch the ‘School Innovation Ambassador Training Program’ for 50,000 School Teachers on 16th July 2021.

The innovative and one of its kind training program for School Teachers , it aims at training 50,000 school teachers on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, IPR, Design Thinking, Product development, Idea generation etc.

The program has been designed by Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education and AICTE for School Teachers based on its “Innovation Ambassador Training Program for Higher Educational Institution’s faculty members”. The training will be delivered in online mode only.