Union Finance Minister  Nirmala Sitharaman & United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discuses enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and United States

New Delhi : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met United States Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in New Delhi.

Besides, they discussed India’s #G20 priorities and other issues of mutual interest.

During their deliberations, FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary Gina Raimondo also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation to further boost investment and trade in mutually agreed areas.

Further, the two leaders also appreciated the substantial and multifaceted India-US relations which are centred on strong economic and financial engagements.