Reliance Jio celebrates 52nd National Safety Week across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio is celebrating the National Safety Week across Odisha including its State Office in Bhubaneswar and various work locations across the state. The 52nd National Safety Week started with the celebration of National Safety Day on 4th March 2023 and will continue till 10th March 2023.

The main objective of celebrating the National Safety Week by Jio is to enhance and promote safety culture by raising awareness about safety among Jio employees including its field team members and service provider partners. This will also help Jio in achieving its objective of Zero Harm.

The celebration of the 52nd National Safety Week started with unfurling of the National Safety Day Flag Hoisting, while Jio employees and its service provider partners were administered the safety pledge, with safety badges were also pinned by everyone. The importance of key safety measures is being reinforced during safety awareness and training sessions being held across Odisha. The week-long programme includes holding of road safety shows, drawing and poster making competitions, quiz competitions, safety training sessions and staging of dramas on safety theme.

At Jio, safety guidelines are being followed rigorously for promoting and enhancing safety culture to Aim ZERO HARM.