Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Dashboard as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations by Ministry of Finance in New Delhi

New Delhi : Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Dashboard of PFMS (Public Financial Management System) as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations by Ministry of Finance, here today. The Ministry of Finance is observing the ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations from 6th June to 12th June 2022 to celebrate AKAM.

The Training Modules of the Department of Expenditure were also launched as part of the Mission Karmayogi.

The Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure, Dr. T.V. Somanathan, and the Controller General of Accounts, Smt. Sonali Singh and Addl. CGA PFMS Division, Smt. Dharitri Panda, also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries from the Ministry of Finance.

In her address during the launch of SNA Dashboard, the Finance Minister said that implementation of SNA has been a milestone in public finance by effectively leveraging technology in the last 75 years. Smt. Sitharaman congratulated the team of CGA as it brought in transparency in federal system of accounting and it deserves recognition. The Finance Minister expressed her delight as other stakeholders like banks and State Governments, who were instrumental in making SNA successful were also present. Smt. Sitharaman appreciated the just-in-time release of funds now being made through CSS to the states, and urged the officials to write about the success of SNA in local languages and thereby making governance interesting for common people.

The Finance Minister also mentioned about Mission Karmayogi tasked with capacity building commission to come up with training modules in order to empower, train and skill the civil servants. Smt. Sitharaman appreciated the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha as they were the first to come forward for training under the Mission.

In his address at the launch of SNA Dashboard, the Finance Secretary said that the complete visibility of money reaching the end beneficiary is the primary achievement of SNA. Dr. Somanathan also added that float of funds could be reduced and thus, interest costs are saved, and these steps are helpful in containing the fiscal deficit in challenging times like now. The Finance Secretary underlined that another feature of SNA is that it has a centralised core and a decentralised periphery giving freedom to the States and agencies in implementation of schemes.

Speaking about the training modules of the Department of Expenditure for capacity building of civil servants, Dr. Somanathan highlighted that these modules have been designed using the most modern teaching methods in the world.

ABOUT SNA DASHBOARD

The SNA Dashboard is a major reform initiated in 2021 with regards to the manner in which funds for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) are released, disbursed and monitored. This revised procedure, now referred to as the SNA model, requires each State to identify and designate a SNA for every scheme. All funds for that State in a particular scheme are now credited in this bank account, and all expenses by all other Implementing Agencies involved are effected from this account. The SNA model, therefore, ensures that allocation of funds to States for the CSS are made in a timely manner and after meeting various stipulations. Effective implementation of this Model has brought about greater efficiency in CSS fund utilization, tracking of funds, pragmatic and just-in-time release of funds to the States; ultimately all contributing to better Cash Management of the Government.

In order to give the stakeholders of SNA model the necessary feedback and monitoring tools in the operation of the schemes, PFMS has developed the SNA Dashboard. The Dashboard depicts releases made to different States by Ministries, further releases made by State Treasuries to the SNA accounts, expenditure reported by the agencies, interest paid by banks to SNA accounts etc. in intelligible, informative and visually appealing graphics.

ABOUT MISSION KARMAYOGI

To facilitate and build the capacity of the officials, the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF) and Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) have developed the courses to be published on the Igot karmayogi portal, DoPT. INGAF has developed the training programme on FR SR- III (Leave Rules) to increase knowledge of learners towards various leaves. The course curated by AJNIFM caters to procurement of goods and services, including execution of works. This would help officers posted in Integrated Finance Divisions (IFDs) of various Ministries/Departments in examining the proposals in light of GFRs and other instructions.