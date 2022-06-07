Union Health Ministry engages with all States/UTs to review the preparation of World Blood Donor Day on 14th June

New Delhi :The Union Health Ministry virtually organized a meeting with all States/UTs to review the preparation of ‘World Blood Donor Day (WBDD)’, an opportunity to thank blood donors for their act of saving lives through voluntary blood donation. This year the WBDD is going to be observed on 14th June 2022. The campaign slogan for this year’s World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the efforts and save lives”.

Reiterating the importance of World Bank Blood Donor Day, the Union Health Secretary urged all States/UTs to increase awareness about need of regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations, highlight need for committed, year-round blood donation, to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion, to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system, to ensure that everyone who needs transfusion has access to safe blood as country needs voluntary, unpaid blood donors who donate blood regularly.

He also suggested States/UTs to maximize registration of willing blood donors along with optimal blood collection (as collected blood shelf life: 35-42 days) and to felicitate blood donors & pledge ceremony at block, district and gram panchayat level, administered by Sarpanch. District Collector/District Magistrate will supervise activities in the district. It was also suggested that the pledge for blood donation in both physical events and through digital platforms can be carried out.

For smooth facilitation of the activities which will be carried out on the occasion, the States/UTs were advised to provide proper facility for blood group testing on 14th June, 2022 at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs)/Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Sub-district & District hospitals and other blood banks as per feasibility. The Union Health Secretary also urged them to help the common citizens to know their blood group which will be useful in emergencies for the purpose of blood donation. It will also promote registration of blood donors and create awareness.

Steps that need to be followed for Donor registration through Arogya Setu and its linking with E-Raktkosh: –