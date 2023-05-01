Union Finance Minister leads Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of Board of Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Republic of Korea from May 2-5, 2023

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings, in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, from May 2-5, 2023. The Indian delegation, comprising of officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. Government of India, is scheduled to depart later today.

The Meetings will be attended by official delegations of ADB members, observers, non-governmental and civil society organisations, media, financial institutions and banks and other private sector companies.

The engagements of Union Finance Minister will consist of the following components:

Interaction with Global Economists, Governors / Finance Ministers of the ADB member countries etc.

Bilateral engagements with countries and international organisations.

Interaction with global business leaders and investors in roundtables.

Engagement with Community Diaspora

During the visit, Smt. Sitharaman will participate in annual meeting focal events like the Governors’ Business, and also as a panelist in the ADB Governors’ Seminar on ‘Policies to Support Asia’s Rebound’.