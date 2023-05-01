Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh & his Maldivian counterpart hold talks in Male to further strengthen bilateral defence & security ties

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh arrived in Maldives on May 01, 2023, on a 3-day official visit at the invitation of his Maldivian counterpart Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi. As a special gesture, reflecting the warmth in the bilateral relations, the Defence Minister of Maldives broke protocol and personally received the Raksha Mantri upon arrival at the airport.

Later, the Raksha Mantri held bilateral delegation-level talks with the Maldivian Defence Minister. Issues of mutual defence cooperation and new initiatives to further strengthen defence and security partnership were discussed in the meeting. India will be handing over a Fast patrol vessel along with an assault landing craft to Maldivian Coast Guard in a formal ceremony on May 02, 2023.

The Raksha Mantri also held discussions with the Foreign Minister of Maldives Mr Abdulla Shahid. Issues of ongoing bilateral defence and infrastructural development cooperation in Maldives by India were discussed.

The Raksha Mantri will call on the President of Maldives Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on May 02, 2023.