Union Environment Minister Inaugurates The Ganga Connect Exhibition At Glasgow Amidst COP-26

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour& Employment, Bhupender Yadav on 8thNovember, 2021inaugurated the Ganga Connect exhibition showcased by National Mission for Clean Ganga, c-Ganga, and the High Commission of India at the City of Glasgow College, which is the largest educational institute in Scotland. The exhibition is an attempt to showcase the level of development in the Ganga river basin to a global community of environmental stakeholders, who have gathered in Glasgow for the UN Conference of the Parties (COP-26) meeting.

In a blog, the Union environment Minister said “Ganga Connect is a global exhibition that will showcase multiple facets of the river basin and connect with interested parties. This project is important from the point of view preserving and protecting Ganga and its ecosystem and creating widespread awareness about the river basin.”

The Union Minister further added that “the exhibition offers a clear and deep understanding of the size, magnitude and complexity of the Ganga riverine ecosystem, puts a spotlight on the solutions, shares a status update and execution timeline, illustrates the deep spiritual and philosophical connect that Indians have with the river, enables engagement with interested parties and the diaspora who want to get involved in the rejuvenation, restoration and conservation of the river system.”

The exhibition, which will go on in Glasgow till November 10, was visited by a large gathering of Scottish business groups as well as international visitors who are participating in COP-26 meetings and other members of the Indian diaspora. The exhibition is highlighting river Ganga as a major lab for global technology and the scientific community to develop cutting edge environmental solutions. Initiatives like these are a great way to attract innovators from around the world and learn from the international best practices.