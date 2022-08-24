New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in ‘Dialogue with Group of Eight, Building successful Australia-India research collaboration’ at University House, Melbourne, Australia today ,says Ministry of Education

Pradhan Tweeted , ” Together with academic leaders of the top #Go8 Australian universities had meaningful discussions on building successful Australia-India research collaborations for opening new possibilities of progress and prosperity in our respective countries as well as for global welfare.”

PM Narendra Modi in his 76th Independence Day address added the mantra of ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan’. ‘Jai Anusandhan’ will be a pièce de résistance and form the bedrock of India’s economic growth in the coming decade and beyond, said Pradhan.

Besides, I also shared India’s determination to pool every bit of her resource to make this decade as India’s Techade as well as for becoming self-reliant. Strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all.

Further, India and Australia have a promising research partnership. I welcomed the #Go8 universities for further intensifying our research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges, he added.