Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a state-of-the-art phone banking centre of ICICI Bank in Bhubaneswar,

Bhubaneswar: CM Shri Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated a state-of-the-art phone banking centre of ICICI Bank in #Bhubaneswar, employing 1200 persons including 60% women. CM thanked the bank authorities to bring in modern technology to banking system.

CM emphasised that modern technology can bring efficiency to the system & can provide hassle-free seamless service to customers. CM asked the Bank to further scale up the centre & provide more job opportunities and assured that #Odisha will extend all support to the endeavour.