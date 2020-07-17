Union Bank of India wins Golden Peacock National Training Award 2020

Mumbai: Union Bank of India once again bagged the prestigious Golden Peacock National Training Award – 2020. This Award was conferred by Institute of Directors (IOD), New Delhi at a virtual award ceremony held today. It is pertinent to note that this is the 9th time, Union Bank of India has won this award in the category of National Training Award.

The Award was received by Shri Vinayak V. Tembhurne, General Manager (HR–L&D) Union Bank of India. Accepting the award, Shri Tembhurne stated that Bank’s Training System is engaged in creating successful Bankers by using the latest teaching pedagogy and socializing employees into the organization’s culture and the nation-building ethos of our foundation in line of Bank’s vision.

