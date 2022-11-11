Union Bank of India launches super app – Union Vyom app & various new products on the occasion of 104th Foundation Day

Hyderabad : Union Bank of India, country’s 5th largest public sector bank, established on 11th November 1919 and having its first head office inaugurated by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, celebrated its 104th foundation day on 11 November 2022 at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Mumbai. On this occasion Bank launched super app – Union Vyom app & various other digital products.

Union Vyom App, the super app of the Bank, is a one stop solution for all financial products. The Vyom app is empowered to deliver a unique experience of banking to the customers where customer can do transactions beyond traditional banking. Apart from online transactions, customer can avail Retail, MSME loan, credit card, make investment in 5000+ mutual fund schemes, buy insurance products without any assistance. The app is also enabled with lifestyle category products such as booking of flights, hotels, gift cards, cabs, donation & much more.

To continue its legacy of being a tech-savvy and customer centric bank, following products were also launched-

Union Sparsh- Touch debit card, specially designed for visually impaired.

Union Muskaan- Zero balance saving account for children of 0-18 years age, having facility of term insurance, accidental death insurance, SMS banking, NEFT, IMPS at no cost. Also avail education loan on concessional rate.

Union Channel Finance- A fully automated financing solution for finance to dealers.

Union Digi-Sahaj- A online account opening platform to open saving account instantly.

Union SARAS- A portal named Stressed Asset Recovery Automated Solution, developed for early resolution and effective management of stressed assets having end to end processing automation of all recovery and legal proceedings.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Ms. A Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India affirmed Bank’s adoption of latest technologies which transforms customer’s experience. Ms. A Manimekhalai, also stated that by launching Union Vyom app, Bank is ushering into Digital transformation era. Also reiterated Bank’s commitment of facilitating innovative banking experience to its customers through the launch of super app- Union Vyom app & other products. The motive of launching Union Sparsh (special touch/braille debit card) will bring dreams to life for person with visual disabilities. Union Muskaan as a service will inculcate financial awareness & saving habit in children & also help parents to secure and build a corpus for child’s future. Union Channel Finance which is highly scalable with latest security features. Union Digi-Sahaj that will aim to empower small & medium business, to deliver best customer experience. Union SARAS portal that provide the best & most effective automated recovery systems.