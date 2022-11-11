Nitin Gadkari announces new projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the North East

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today announced sanctioning of upcoming New projects worth Rs.1.6 Lakh Crores in North East . At the concluding press conference of the review of NH projects in North East Region in Guwahati, Assam he said these projects include Roads, Ropeways, RoBs, Major Bridges across River Brahmaputra and other water bodies. Shri Gadkari said Multi Modal logistics parks have been also proposed at Udaipur in Tripura & Silchar in Assam.

Shri Gadkari said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi we’re working towards bridging the connectivity gap in North East India and giving momentum to transport infrastructure in the region.

The Minister said around 50 Way Side Amenities and 50 View Points are also being developed. Once completed, it would give significant boost to the Tourism sector and economy in North Eastern region , he added.