Union Agriculture Ministry organizes 3-day mega agriculture fair and exhibition at Morena, Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow

New Delhi : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the three-day mega agricultural fair and exhibition being organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in collaboration with the State government and district administration, at Morena tomorrow. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the local MP, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar will preside over the Inaugural ceremony. About 35,000 farmers of Chambal-Gwalior zone will participate in this event. For the guidance of farmers, 12 separate sessions and 4 group sessions will be held on various important topics every day, in which agricultural experts from across the country will give information and presentations. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 103 Amrit Sarovars and also lay the foundation stone of Sanjeevani Centres. Besides, foundation laying ceremony will be held for indoor and outdoor facilities in the stadium costing Rs 10 crore. The Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat will visit the fair on the second day. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia will join the fair virtually, while the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Kailash Choudhary, MP Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Minister of State- Narmada Valley Development, Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge) Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha will also attend the Inaugural function.

Addressing a virtual press conference from Delhi today, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the agricultural fair and exhibition is being organized to make Gwalior-Chambal region advanced and a pioneer in agriculture. In this fair, scientists of agricultural universities, agricultural zonal centers, officials and workers of agriculture department as well as representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations related to agriculture will provide guidance to the farmers. The specialty of this fair is that a large number of farmers, keen in adopting new technology and modern agriculture, will participate in the events. Farmers will be given training on using and adopting new agricultural technology and advanced agricultural machinery so that they can learn from this event and make their farming more profitable.

Shri Tomar said that an agricultural exhibition will also be organized, in which information about the schemes being run by the Central and State Government for farmers will be provided through stalls, as well as companies/institutions related to the supply of various inputs of private sector agriculture will display their products. In the exhibition, 132 stalls have been set up for providing latest information to the farmers. Many implements and pesticides will be displayed, which can help reduce the cost of farming and the success stories of progressive farmers will also be seen during the programme.

Shri Tomar informed that training will be given to the farmers in two sessions during the fair. Group sessions will be held for farmers before noon on all three days on issues including importance and need of natural farming, adoption of organic farming, use of high yield varieties of mustard and increase in productivity, importance of Soil Health Card and soil testing in farming, significance of crop insurance, cultivation of improved varieties of vegetables, fruits, spices under horticulture, seed production, production and use of improved varieties of millets, value addition, employment generation, improved animal husbandry, dairy development, fisheries, prevention of animal diseases and information on other subjects.

In the afternoon session, the farmers will be imparted training in smaller groups in pandals on important topics of agriculture like crop diversification, importance of nano urea and spraying with drones, advanced technology of guava production, processing- marketing, contract farming of potato, bee keeping, honey processing and marketing, advanced techniques of mushroom production, participation of women in agriculture, process of forming Farmer Production Organizations and Self-Help Groups, increase in milk production, breed improvement etc.

Through this event, further development of agriculture in Chambal-Gwalior zone will be possible. Union Minister Shri Tomar has appealed all the social organizations and public representatives of the region to mobilize mass participation of farmers in this very beneficial event. The purpose of this programme is to provide facilities and benefits to the large number of small farmers. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration for the event.