Union Agriculture Minister and the Minister of Botswana hold talks, focus on promoting the cultivation of nutri-cereals

New Delhi : The visiting Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana, Dr. Lemogang Kwape held a meeting with the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi today to discuss the issues of cooperation between the two countries in Agriculture and Allied sectors.

In the meeting, both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the friendly and close bilateral relations between the two countries. Shri Tomar said that overseas Indians are making a significant contribution to the economy of Botswana. He spoke about the possibility of further enhancing bilateral trade to increase the benefits of farmers-producers of both the countries. Both the ministers emphasized on promoting the cultivation of nutri-cereals on a large scale in view of their nutritious value and significance. Shri Tomar informed that India is gearing up to celebrate the International Year of Millets on a global scale.

Both sides also discussed the issues of market access for their agricultural products and assured each other of resolving the issues at the earliest. Since the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two Governments in January, 2010 on Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors has expired, the two Ministers agreed upon the early revival of the MoU. Dr. Kwape thanked Shri Tomar for the warm welcome and hospitality and invited him to visit Botswana.