Ministry of Power Participates in Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Ministry of Power, along with its CPSEs and Organisations, are participating in the Special Campaign 2.0 of Government of India from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022. The prime objectives of the campaign are to ensure the disposal of pending matters, strengthening internal monitoring mechanisms, improved record management and cleanliness in workspaces.

Weekly review of the activities under Special Campaign 2.0 are being conducted by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy and Secretary, Ministry of Power with the officials of the Ministry and its Organizations.

The progress report of the activities carried out under the Special Campaign 2.0 in the Ministry of Power till date is as follows:

No of Public Grievances Disposed: 177

No. of Files weeded out: 16842

Space freed after cleanliness drive (in sq ft): 2739

No of Sites in which cleanliness campaign undertaken: 312