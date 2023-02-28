Union Agriculture Minister addresses the convocation of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the spirit of our farmers is like that of the Indian soldier, – the way soldiers protect the nation by standing bravely on the borders, in the same way our farmer brothers and sisters generate agricultural produce, making an exemplary contribution to Food Security. If farmers don’t work in the fields then we will not have food grains to fill our stomach despite having money. Our Agriculture sector is very important for 140 crore Indians, farmers should be treated with respect. Shri Tomar said this today as the chief guest at the Third Convocation ceremony of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (Pusa, Samastipur, Bihar).

Union Minister Shri Tomar said that in view of the importance of agriculture in the country, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given priority to this sector. Till before 2014, the budget of Agriculture sector used to be about 25,000 crores, whereas today in the Modi Government the Agriculture budget is Rs. 1,25,000 crores. For the development of agriculture, work is being done through technology. Concrete work is being done to improve the financial condition of 86 percent small farmers of the country. The Central Government is constituting 10,000 new FPOs, on which Rs 6,865 crore is being spent. As technology advances, educated youth will get more employment opportunities in the villages; with the increase in employment in the villages, the Agriculture sector will emerge a bigger pillar of strength of the country. Shri Tomar said that the agriculture sector is full of challenges, facing which the government is moving ahead with positivity. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been implemented to compensate the loss of farmers, in which, as compared to the farmers premium of Rs. 25,000 crores, claims worth Rs. 1.30 lakh crore has been paid as claims. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has been implemented for income support to Small Farmers, in which Rs. 6,000 is being given annually in 3 installments with complete transparency, disbursed directly into farmers’ bank accounts. Till now, more than Rs. 2.40 lakh crore has been given to crores of farmers.

Shri Tomar said that due to the hard work of farmers, efficiency of scientists and visionary policies of Prime Minister Shri Modi, India has today become a country that supplies to the world. The whole world is amazed to see the determination, technology and positive thinking with which the government is moving forward under the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister. More than 100 countries of the world look towards India with the expectation that India will help when needed, we have to accept this challenge and work. It is our responsibility to meet the needs of the country, while keeping in mind the expectations of the world, we have to prepare for the needs of the year 2050 from now itself. To attract the new generation to the traditional field of agriculture, there is a need to make timely changes. Crop diversification and new techniques will have to be adopted. Today, entire world is left spellbound with India’s achievements in various fields including cashless transactions. We are also ahead in the production of agricultural products. We also have a leading role in Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Beekeeping.

He said that whenever it comes to economic analysis, some countries do not want to praise us, but still they are bound to say that India will emerge as the fastest growing economy in the coming times. For the next 25 years, during the ‘Amritkaal’, our speed should be faster. Looking at the political conditions of the world, we have to develop ourselves in such a way that when we celebrate the centenary year of the country’s Independence, we should be included in the category of Developed countries. For this, the villages and farmers will have to be strengthened.

During the convocation, degrees were awarded to 635 students, including 260 girls. Ms. Purva Sharan, a student of Fisheries College, was bestowed the Visitor’s Gold Medal for securing the highest marks. Ms. Rinto Nandi of Tirhut Agricultural College, Dholi, was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for the best performance in the postgraduate examination. Ms. Manisha Bhardwaj of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Forestry College, Piprakothi, Ms. Nikita of Agricultural Engineering College, Ms. Jayanti Kumari of Humanities College and Mr. K.M. Veethi of Community Science College were awarded the Gold Medal.

In the program, ‘Mushroom Samosa’, prepared by the University, was released, which has recently received a patent. Advanced varieties of sugarcane and various technical books were released. On the occasion, Shri Tomar inaugurated the administrative building and farmers’ hostel of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sukhet (Madhubani), Narkatiaganj (West Champaran), Lada (Samastipur), Turki (Muzaffarpur), complex of Tiranga Park, Banana Research Center at Goraul (Vaishali) and the sprawling Agricultural Museum of the University. The program was attended by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary, Vaishali MP Smt. Veena Devi, Muzaffarpur MP Shri Ajay Nishad, Samastipur MP Shri Prince Raj, Director General of ICAR, Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Chancellor Shri Prafulla Mishra and Vice Chancellor Dr. P.S. Pandey among other dignitaries.