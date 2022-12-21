Under SAMARTH scheme more than 13,235 artisans have been trained in the last three years: Centre

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), provides skill development and training programmes for the benefit of artisans and craftsmen in the handicrafts sector under the component ‘Skill Development in Handicrafts Sector’ of National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP). Further, O/o DC (Handicrafts), is implementing the Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SAMARTH) to provide skill training to handicraft artisans. Under SAMARTH scheme more than 13,235 artisans have been trained in the last three years.

O/o DC (Handicrafts) provides assistance for skill development in Handicrafts sector through NHDP Scheme and also to eligible implementing agencies including National Centre for Design and Product Development (NCDPD) and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), for conducting skill development and training programmes, to artisans throughout the country.

NCDPD has conducted 89 skill development programs benefitting1780 artisans under the NHDP Scheme of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in the previous three FYs and the current FY.

O/o DC (Handicrafts) provides skill training to handicraft artisans under SAMARTH scheme, through various courses which are NSQF aligned and as per NSQF guidelines. On successful completion of the programme, trainees are issued Digital Certificate. 87 courses of handicrafts sector have been developed by Handicrafts Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) which is NSQF aligned and adopted by Ministry of Textiles for conducting the skill training programs in handicraft and carpet sector.