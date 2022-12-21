National

Government to Promote and Protect Domestic Steel Manufacturers : Faggan Singh Kulaste

By Odisha Diary bureau

Steel is a deregulated sector. Steel is produced by different processes and the production cost varies from plant to plant depending upon the input costs. To protect domestic steel industry from cheaper & dumped imports, calibration in Basic Custom Duty on steel products and raw materials along with imposition of trade remedial measures like Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD), Countervailing Duty (CVD) are undertaken to enhance competitiveness of India’s steel sector. The details of month-wise production, consumption, and export of finished steel in the country are at Annexure-I.

Government acts as a facilitator by creating enabling environment by providing policy support and guidance to steel sector. Government has taken following measures to promote and protect domestic steel manufacturers:-

  1. Notification of National Steel Policy 2017 which envisages, inter-alia, domestically meeting the entire demand of steel and high-grade automotive steel, electrical steel, special steel and alloys for strategic applications.
  2. Notification of Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) Policy for promoting procurement of Made in India steel.
  3. Notification of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of ₹ 6,322 Crore to promote the manufacturing of specialty steel within the country by attracting capital investments.
  4.  Issuance of Steel Quality Control Orders to stop manufacturing and import of non- standardized steel.

 

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a quasi-judicial body, under Department of Commerce undertakes investigations (Anti-Dumping, Countervailing, Safeguard etc.) based on the petitions filed by steel industry, as well as suo-moto, from time to time. The findings and recommendations of DGTR are analyzed by the Government for Notification keeping in view the domestic production, price and availability of such grades of steel.

 

Annexure-I
Month Total Finished Steel Qty (in’000 tonne)
2021-22 2020-21 2019-20 2018-19 2017-18
Production Import Export Production Import Export Production Import Export Production Import Export Production Import Export
April 9266 364 951 1571 407 429 8674 620 516 8040 598 573 7551 504 747
May 8481 393 1237 5521 539 1284 9043 554 459 8157 620 445 7522 558 641
June 8730 402 1369 6943 266 1552 8825 628 357 8333 678 378 7238 644 648
July 8790 410 1512 8131 293 1376 8613 796 602 8162 759 530 7531 798 770
August 9341 396 1331 8557 161 1039 8359 855 983 8255 671 716 7758 1005 924
September 9330 409 1354 8538 318 864 8106 565 1019 8295 675 590 7666 811 1119
October 9850 378 1055 9145 362 555 8323 630 950 8621 679 594 7889 602 778
November 9234 312 722 9034 351 598 8574 429 867 8389 681 482 7968 614 1012
December 10079 395 798 9912 512 617 9223 437 767 8714 548 368 8278 562 964
January 10309 450 814 9697 582 523 9115 477 694 8743 638 475 8672 355 615
February 9590 411 1157 9051 460 655 8565 401 570 8285 583 619 7999 547 693
March 10598 351 1195 10105 500 1292 7200 376 573 9293 705 592 8937 483 708
Total 113597 4669 13494 96204 4752 10784 102621 6768 8355 101287 7835 6361 95010 7483 9620
Source : Joint Plant Committee(JPC)

 

The information was given by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.