Direct Employment in Textiles sector is estimated at 45 million: Centre

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that, as per figures from National Accounts Statistics, the contribution of textile industry in GDP in terms of percentage share of industrial output was around 7% during the last three years.

Direct Employment in Textiles sector is estimated at 45 million. Government is implementing various schemes/programmes to increase employment, investment and expansion of textile industry including modernization of weaving and processing viz. Integrated Processing Development Scheme, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, SAMARTH–Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector, Silk Samagra 2 & Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks, etc.

To increase the share of Indian textile products globally, the Government has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles and PradhanMantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM-MITRA) Scheme for setting up 7 Mega Textiles Parks over a period of 3 years. The PLI scheme for textiles will promote production of high value Man Made Fibre (MMF), Garments &Apparel and Technical Textiles in the country. The PM-MITRA scheme aims to develop integrated large scale and modern industrial infrastructure facility for entire value-chain of the textile industry and will enhance the production and competitiveness of the textiles industry.