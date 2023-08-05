Ukraine Crisis Talks: NSA Ajit Doval Joins Delegates in Jeddah for Peace Negotiations

The National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, arrived in Jeddah on 5th August 2023 to participate in a crucial meeting focused on finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, attended by senior officials from approximately 40 countries, aims to establish key principles for a future peace settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Upon his arrival at Jeddah Airport, Ajit Doval was welcomed by Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam. The meeting also sees participation from Ukrainian and Western diplomats who hold high hopes for achieving a breakthrough in the peace negotiations. Among the attendees are Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the United States, and the Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.The presence of Chinese officials marks a significant diplomatic victory for both Ukraine and Saudi Arabia

The meeting in Jeddah presents a critical opportunity for various nations to collectively address the complex situation in Ukraine and work towards a lasting peace settlement.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his optimism on Wednesday, stating that he envisions the current initiative culminating in a “peace summit” . The summit aims to gather leaders from across the globe to endorse the principles for a peace settlement, based on President Zelenskiy’s comprehensive 10-point formula.