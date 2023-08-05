Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed disaster management and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Odisha in a meeting in Bhubaneshwar today

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah reviewed the disaster management and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Odisha in Bhubaneshwar today. Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Secretary and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and State Government attended the meeting.

Home Minister welcomed the initiative of the State from disaster response towards disaster mitigation, which is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of making India disaster resilient.Shri Amit Shah assured the State Government to provide all requisite support of Central Government in their mitigation efforts to make Odisha disaster resilient.

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the preparedness of the State, which has made a lot of progress on disaster management after the super cyclone of 1999. He advised that AAPDA Mitra and disaster warriors in the state should be imparted multi disaster training, especially in chemical and nuclear disastersand handling those disasters, which occur without any warning. Home Minister also suggested that the Home Guards volunteers should be strengthened and given training in disaster response. Further for ensuring maintenance of Multi-purpose cyclone shelters, established in the state, regular funding from the budget head should be provided.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation stressed that the State administration should adopt SoPs and take appropriate preparedness and mitigation efforts to save lives from lightening, heat wave and forest fire. He also emphasised to focus upon the safety of animals during disasters. Home Minister thanked the State Government for providing an excellent response during Balasore train accident and appreciated the efforts of village level volunteers and the entire state administration machinery.

On Left Wing Extremism, Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of state government and advised to make investment in infrastructure development in the LWE affected areas to supplement the efforts of the Central Government.He assured the state government of the support of central forces to eliminate Left Wing Extremism. He also assured all possible support in strengthening road and communication network in the affected areas,especially connecting all villages with internet.

Union Home Minister said that we should address all issues which contribute to the growth of LWE, including the absence of connectivity, education and employment. The state should also consider earmarking funds for the establishment of PDS shops, construction of roads and provision of electricity in LWE affected areas.