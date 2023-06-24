‘UDYAMI BHARAT – MSME DAY’ to be celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan on 27th JUNE, 2023

On the occasion of International MSME Day, Ministry of MSME is celebrating ‘Udyami Bharat-MSME Day’ on 27th June, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, will be the Chief Guest and Union Minister of State (MSME), Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will be the Guest of Honour in this programme.



During this programme, Ministry of MSME will launch various initiatives for growth and development of MSMEs such as CHAMPIONS 2.0 Portal and Mobile App for Geo-tagging of Cluster Projects and Technology Centers. During the programme results for ‘MSME Idea Hackathon 2.0’ will be declared and ‘MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0’ for Women Entrepreneurs will be launched. Further, this programme will include certificate distribution to Gold and Silver ZED certified MSMEs, and digital transfer of Rs. 400 crore, Margin Money subsidy to 10,075 PMEGP beneficiaries. This programme shall also include signing of MoUs among various organizations of Govt. of India.



The objective of the Ministry through its schemes and initiatives is to improve business environment for MSMEs, encourage innovation and development of new products and services, promote regional development and reduce regional disparities, create market opportunities in both domestic and global market and also to encourage MSMEs to adopt sustainable practices. The Ministry emphasizes on creating employment opportunities and enhancing productivity and competitiveness of MSMEs across the country.



