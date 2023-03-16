Udyam Registration Portal, the total number of MSMEs and women owned MSMEs from 1st July 2020 to 12th March 2023 in all India were 1,47,50,018 and 27,75,390

As per Udyam Registration Portal, the total number of MSMEs and women owned MSMEs from 01.07.2020 to 12.03.2023 (as on 13.03.2023) in all India were 1,47,50,018 and 27,75,390 respectively. The State/UT wise details are attached as annexure I.

The number of women-owned enterprises that have received credit guarantees under the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) in the country during the year 2022-23 (as on 28.02.2023) was 3,40,013 amounting to Rs. 14,247.24 crore. The State/UT wise details are attached as annexure II.

The number of women-owned enterprises that have received margin money subsidy under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in all India during the year 2022-23 (as on 28.02.2023) was 26,241. The State/UT wise details are attached as annexure III.

Under the Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme of Ministry of MSME, 100 % financial assistance/subsidy is offered to women owned MSMEs towards stall rent charges for participating in Trade fairs/ Exhibitions organized by Ministry of MSME. In addition, MSMEs including women owned MSMEs are encouraged to enhance the marketability of their products and services by offering various benefits/opportunities under various components of PMS Scheme, like:-

(i) Organizing /participation in National/ International Trade Fairs / Exhibitions /MSME Expo, etc. held across the country.

(ii) Creating awareness and educating MSMEs about importance/ methods/ process of packaging in marketing, latest packaging technology, import-export policy and procedure, GeM portal, MSME Conclave, latest developments in international / national trade and other subjects / topics relevant for market access developments etc.

Ministry of MSME implements International Cooperation Scheme (IC) Scheme which aims to capacity building of MSMEs for entering export market by facilitating their participation in international exhibitions/trade fairs/conferences/seminars/buyer-seller meets abroad as well as providing them with actionable market-intelligence and reimbursement of various costs involved by export of goods and services. It provides opportunities to MSMEs to continuously update themselves to meet the challenges emerging out of changes in technology, changes in demand, emergence of new market etc. Under the International Cooperation Scheme, during financial year (2022-23), as on 13.03.2023, 57 women entrepreneurs have been assisted for participation in international exhibitions/trade fairs held abroad.

Annexure I

Sl. No. State Name Total Female 1 Andhra Pradesh 441687 113088 2 Arunachal Pradesh 6752 2166 3 Assam 210794 57891 4 Bihar 613488 103258 5 Chhattisgarh 202358 30252 6 Goa 29116 6468 7 Gujarat 1121412 165086 8 Haryana 502455 75785 9 Himachal Pradesh 83724 14691 10 Jharkhand 256637 50776 11 Karnataka 865405 177564 12 Kerala 357751 86284 13 Madhya Pradesh 692099 92492 14 Maharashtra 2749139 562428 15 Manipur 43897 18411 16 Meghalaya 8874 2901 17 Mizoram 11685 5766 18 Nagaland 10895 4183 19 Odisha 314593 63107 20 Punjab 534913 95364 21 Rajasthan 1109063 140126 22 Sikkim 4986 1637 23 Tamil Nadu 1533592 384866 24 Telangana 475574 110377 25 Tripura 23172 4391 26 Uttar Pradesh 1252955 183200 27 Uttarakhand 140088 25751 28 West Bengal 490335 77478 29 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8511 2156 30 Chandigarh 24724 4129 31 Delhi 391595 64979 32 Jammu and Kashmir 196388 38797 33 Ladakh 5866 887 34 Lakshadweep 562 82 35 Puducherry 22862 6549 36 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12071 2024 Total 14750018 2775390

Annexure II

CGTMSE – GUARANTEE APPROVED (WOMEN) Sr. No. States / UTs 2022-23(as on 28..02.2023) Number of guarantees Amount approved (₹ Crore) 1 Andaman & Nicobar 71 6.83 2 Andhra Pradesh 170474 953.99 3 Arunachal Pradesh 260 38.64 4 Assam 3545 277.22 5 Bihar 6420 471.08 6 Chandigarh 280 32.30 7 Chhattisgarh 2984 202.99 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 53 11.75 9 Daman & Diu 14 2.33 10 Delhi 2409 440.35 11 Goa 480 52.94 12 Gujarat 5713 896.74 13 Haryana 4879 481.78 14 Himachal Pradesh 2916 230.60 15 Jammu & Kashmir 18603 501.04 16 Jharkhand 3051 241.07 17 Karnataka 9227 1052.08 18 Kerala 6458 299.45 19 Ladakh 77 4.33 20 Laksha Deep 0 0.00 21 Madhya Pradesh 9679 1136.44 22 Maharashtra 9169 1513.52 23 Manipur 693 34.80 24 Meghalaya 445 39.50 25 Mizoram 311 22.32 26 Nagaland 609 37.51 27 Odisha 6718 458.03 28 Puducherry 394 34.12 29 Punjab 11706 546.82 30 Rajasthan 13276 530.79 31 Sikkim 234 14.34 32 Tamil Nadu 14786 1054.89 33 Telangana 6623 566.78 34 Tripura 587 25.03 35 Uttar Pradesh 16604 1219.66 36 Uttarakhand 2756 175.74 37 West Bengal 7509 639.45 Total 340013 14247.24

Annexure III

2022-23(as on 28..02.2023) Sl. No. State/UT No. of projects by women under PMEGP 1 Andaman & Nicobar 21 2 Andhra Pradesh 1463 3 Arunachal 52 4 Assam 636 5 Bihar 1071 6 Chandigarh-UT 8 7 Chattisgarh 478 8 Delhi 29 9 Goa 27 10 Gujarat* 1817 11 Haryana 502 12 Himachal 240 13 Jammu & Kashmir 4395 14 Jharkhand 350 15 Karnataka 1659 16 Kerala 836 17 Ladakh 27 18 Lakshadweep 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 1217 20 Maharashtra** 1285 21 Manipur 178 22 Meghalaya 57 23 Mizoram 176 24 Nagaland 175 25 Odisha 1032 26 Puducherry 12 27 Punjab 656 28 Rajasthan 448 29 Sikkim 20 30 Tamil Nadu 2458 31 Telangana 749 32 Tripura 118 33 Uttar Pradesh 3000 34 Uttarakhand 327 35 West Bengal 721 Total 26241

* Including Daman and Diu ** Including Dadra Nagar and Haveli

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.