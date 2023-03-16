Udyam Registration Portal, the total number of MSMEs and women owned MSMEs from 1st July 2020 to 12th March 2023 in all India were 1,47,50,018 and 27,75,390

As per Udyam Registration Portal, the total number of MSMEs and women owned MSMEs from 01.07.2020 to 12.03.2023 (as on 13.03.2023) in all India were 1,47,50,018 and 27,75,390 respectively. The State/UT wise details are attached as annexure I.
The number of women-owned enterprises that have received credit guarantees under the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) in the country during the year 2022-23 (as on 28.02.2023) was 3,40,013 amounting to Rs. 14,247.24 crore. The State/UT wise details are attached as annexure II.
The number of women-owned enterprises that have received margin money subsidy under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in all India during the year 2022-23 (as on 28.02.2023) was 26,241. The State/UT wise details are attached as annexure III.
Under the Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme of Ministry of MSME, 100 % financial assistance/subsidy is offered to women owned MSMEs towards stall rent charges for participating in Trade fairs/ Exhibitions organized by Ministry of MSME. In addition, MSMEs including women owned MSMEs are encouraged to enhance the marketability of their products and services by offering various benefits/opportunities under various components of PMS Scheme, like:-
(i) Organizing /participation in National/ International Trade Fairs / Exhibitions /MSME Expo, etc. held across the country.
(ii) Creating awareness and educating MSMEs about importance/ methods/ process of packaging in marketing, latest packaging technology, import-export policy and procedure, GeM portal, MSME Conclave, latest developments in international / national trade and other subjects / topics relevant for market access developments etc.
Ministry of MSME implements International Cooperation Scheme (IC) Scheme which aims to capacity building of MSMEs for entering export market by facilitating their participation in international exhibitions/trade fairs/conferences/seminars/buyer-seller meets abroad as well as providing them with actionable market-intelligence and reimbursement of various costs involved by export of goods and services. It provides opportunities to MSMEs to continuously update themselves to meet the challenges emerging out of changes in technology, changes in demand, emergence of new market etc. Under the International Cooperation Scheme, during financial year (2022-23), as on 13.03.2023, 57 women entrepreneurs have been assisted for participation in international exhibitions/trade fairs held abroad.
Annexure I
|Sl. No.
|State Name
|Total
|Female
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|441687
|113088
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6752
|2166
|3
|Assam
|210794
|57891
|4
|Bihar
|613488
|103258
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|202358
|30252
|6
|Goa
|29116
|6468
|7
|Gujarat
|1121412
|165086
|8
|Haryana
|502455
|75785
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|83724
|14691
|10
|Jharkhand
|256637
|50776
|11
|Karnataka
|865405
|177564
|12
|Kerala
|357751
|86284
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|692099
|92492
|14
|Maharashtra
|2749139
|562428
|15
|Manipur
|43897
|18411
|16
|Meghalaya
|8874
|2901
|17
|Mizoram
|11685
|5766
|18
|Nagaland
|10895
|4183
|19
|Odisha
|314593
|63107
|20
|Punjab
|534913
|95364
|21
|Rajasthan
|1109063
|140126
|22
|Sikkim
|4986
|1637
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|1533592
|384866
|24
|Telangana
|475574
|110377
|25
|Tripura
|23172
|4391
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|1252955
|183200
|27
|Uttarakhand
|140088
|25751
|28
|West Bengal
|490335
|77478
|29
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8511
|2156
|30
|Chandigarh
|24724
|4129
|31
|Delhi
|391595
|64979
|32
|Jammu and Kashmir
|196388
|38797
|33
|Ladakh
|5866
|887
|34
|Lakshadweep
|562
|82
|35
|Puducherry
|22862
|6549
|36
|The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|12071
|2024
|Total
|14750018
|2775390
Annexure II
|CGTMSE – GUARANTEE APPROVED (WOMEN)
|Sr. No.
|States / UTs
|2022-23(as on 28..02.2023)
|Number of guarantees
|Amount approved (₹ Crore)
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|71
|6.83
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|170474
|953.99
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|260
|38.64
|4
|Assam
|3545
|277.22
|5
|Bihar
|6420
|471.08
|6
|Chandigarh
|280
|32.30
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2984
|202.99
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|53
|11.75
|9
|Daman & Diu
|14
|2.33
|10
|Delhi
|2409
|440.35
|11
|Goa
|480
|52.94
|12
|Gujarat
|5713
|896.74
|13
|Haryana
|4879
|481.78
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|2916
|230.60
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|18603
|501.04
|16
|Jharkhand
|3051
|241.07
|17
|Karnataka
|9227
|1052.08
|18
|Kerala
|6458
|299.45
|19
|Ladakh
|77
|4.33
|20
|Laksha Deep
|0
|0.00
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|9679
|1136.44
|22
|Maharashtra
|9169
|1513.52
|23
|Manipur
|693
|34.80
|24
|Meghalaya
|445
|39.50
|25
|Mizoram
|311
|22.32
|26
|Nagaland
|609
|37.51
|27
|Odisha
|6718
|458.03
|28
|Puducherry
|394
|34.12
|29
|Punjab
|11706
|546.82
|30
|Rajasthan
|13276
|530.79
|31
|Sikkim
|234
|14.34
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|14786
|1054.89
|33
|Telangana
|6623
|566.78
|34
|Tripura
|587
|25.03
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|16604
|1219.66
|36
|Uttarakhand
|2756
|175.74
|37
|West Bengal
|7509
|639.45
|Total
|340013
|14247.24
Annexure III
|2022-23(as on 28..02.2023)
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|No. of projects by women under PMEGP
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|21
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1463
|3
|Arunachal
|52
|4
|Assam
|636
|5
|Bihar
|1071
|6
|Chandigarh-UT
|8
|7
|Chattisgarh
|478
|8
|Delhi
|29
|9
|Goa
|27
|10
|Gujarat*
|1817
|11
|Haryana
|502
|12
|Himachal
|240
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|4395
|14
|Jharkhand
|350
|15
|Karnataka
|1659
|16
|Kerala
|836
|17
|Ladakh
|27
|18
|Lakshadweep
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|1217
|20
|Maharashtra**
|1285
|21
|Manipur
|178
|22
|Meghalaya
|57
|23
|Mizoram
|176
|24
|Nagaland
|175
|25
|Odisha
|1032
|26
|Puducherry
|12
|27
|Punjab
|656
|28
|Rajasthan
|448
|29
|Sikkim
|20
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|2458
|31
|Telangana
|749
|32
|Tripura
|118
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|3000
|34
|Uttarakhand
|327
|35
|West Bengal
|721
|Total
|26241
* Including Daman and Diu ** Including Dadra Nagar and Haveli
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.