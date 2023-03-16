Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) implements Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new units in the non-farm sector

Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new units in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/ rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep.

Under PMEGP, General Category beneficiaries can avail of Margin Money (MM) subsidy of 25% of the project cost in rural areas and 15% in urban areas. For beneficiaries belonging to Special Categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, Minorities, Women, Ex-servicemen, Physically Handicapped, Transgenders, beneficiaries belonging to Northeastern Region, Hill and Border areas, and Aspirational Districts, the Margin Money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban area. The maximum cost of project is Rs. 50 lakhs in the manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 lakhs in the service sector.

Since 2018-19, 2nd financial assistance of upto Rs. 1 cr. for upgradation and expansion of well-performing existing PMEGP/REGP/MUDRA units have been introduced with subsidy of 15% (20% for NER and hilly areas).

Since its inception in 2008 and till 13.03.2023, more than 8.58 lakhs enterprises have been assisted generating a total estimated employment of around 70 lakhs. Around Rs. 21,509 cr. has been disbursed till date as Margin Money subsidy under PMEGP.

The BE allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 2500 cr., while the BE allocation for 2023-24 is proposed at Rs. 2700 cr.

The details on number of individuals in Andaman and Nicobar Islands who have applied and got benefited under PMEGP during the last three years and the current year is given below:

Year

No. of applications received

Units Assisted

2019-20

317

93

2020-21

377

155

2021-22

278

162

2022-23

(upto 28.02.2023)

501

79

State-wise details along with estimated employment generated, including of Andaman and Nicobar Islands under PMEGP during the last three years and current year is given in Annexure.

Annexure

Target & Achievement under PMEGP: 2019-20

(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)

(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)

Sr. No.

States / Union Territories

Target : 2019 – 20

Achievement : 2019 – 20

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

I

NORTH ZONE

1

Jammu & Kashmir

4677

14417.7

37416

5355

11142.86

42840

2

Himachal Pradesh

1392

4300

11136

1226

3229.32

9808

3

Punjab

1939

6000

15512

1695

3914.83

13560

4

Chandigarh (UT)

33

100

264

14

28.71

112

5

Haryana

2105

6500

16840

2029

4938.21

16232

6

Delhi

64

195

512

93

110.63

744

7

Rajasthan

2785

8600

22280

3024

8171.88

24192

II

CENTRAL ZONE

1

Uttarakhand

1285

4000

10280

1844

3440.03

14752

2

Uttar Pradesh

8750

27000

70000

6118

21648

48944

3

Chhattisgarh

1986

6133.26

15888

2810

6098.28

22480

4

Madhya Pradesh

2736

8500

21888

2175

8063.63

17400

III

NORTH EAST ZONE

1

Sikkim

78

200

624

79

174.56

632

2

Arunachal Pradesh

194

500

1552

211

363.79

1688

3

Nagaland

1319

3412.08

10552

1109

2650.24

8872

4

Manipur

1088

2815.73

8704

1173

2036.3

9384

5

Mizoram

813

2101.59

6504

760

1083.78

6080

6

Tripura

973

2517.1

7784

963

1835.39

7704

7

Meghalaya

1149

2971.7

9192

377

569.17

3016

8

Assam

4333

11207.8

34664

2587

3557.78

20696

IV

EAST ZONE

1

Bihar

2931

9000

23448

2216

6950.67

17728

2

West Bengal

3118

9600

24944

2222

8487.4

17776

3

Jharkhand

1489

4600

11912

1544

3749.79

12352

4

Odisha

2470

7600

19760

2723

7816.86

21784

5

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

98

300

784

93

146.16

744

V

WEST ZONE

1

Gujarat *

9980

30921

79840

3983

28740.29

31864

2

Maharashtra **

4051

12521

32408

4406

11219.47

35248

3

Goa

98

300

784

90

244.36

720

VI

SOUTH ZONE

1

Andhra Pradesh

3417

10580

27336

2188

9024.23

17504

2

Telangana

2466

7600

19728

2174

7118.89

17392

3

Karnataka

5036

15450

40288

3697

10681.14

29576

4

Lakshadweep Islands

17

50

136

–

–

–

5

Kerala

1774

5500

14192

2438

5322.79

19504

6

Tamil Nadu

4543

14000

36344

5173

12405.45

41384

7

Puducherry

49

150

392

64

117.26

512

TOTAL

79236

239644

633888

66653

195082.2

533224

Target & Achievement under PMEGP: 2020 – 21

(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)

(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)

Sr. No.

STATES / UNION TERRITORIES

TARGET : 2020 – 21

ACHIEVEMENT : 2020 – 21

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

I

NORTH ZONE

1

Jammu & Kashmir

2602

7804.17

20816

8575

18306.28

68600

2

Ladakh (UT)

260

780.42

2080

281

1168.41

2248

3

Himachal Pradesh

1215

3643.96

9720

1208

3381.1

9664

4

Punjab

1973

5918.03

15784

1650

5008.66

13200

5

Chandigarh (UT)

32

95.82

256

10

16

80

6

Haryana

1999

5998.41

15992

1740

5512.56

13920

7

Delhi

96

287.45

768

74

147.6

592

8

Rajasthan

2697

8094.02

21576

2772

8806.83

22176

II

CENTRAL ZONE

9

Uttarakhand

1326

3977.47

10608

2249

4536.61

17992

10

Uttar Pradesh

8573

25719.1

68584

9994

32985.4

79952

11

Chhattisgarh

2534

7603.01

20272

2718

6062.77

21744

12

Madhya Pradesh

6401

19201.65

51208

4854

13807.82

38832

III

NORTH EAST ZONE

13

Sikkim

77

191.63

616

57

152.28

456

14

Arunachal Pradesh

192

479.08

1536

98

232.63

784

15

Nagaland

1719

4296.52

13752

740

2045.46

5920

16

Manipur

2063

5156.79

16504

1556

5899.02

12448

17

Mizoram

1157

2893.48

9256

810

1412.45

6480

18

Tripura

1229

3072.38

9832

842

1829.57

6736

19

Meghalaya

1535

3837.48

12280

359

579.65

2872

20

Assam

5836

14589.04

46688

2939

4948.49

23512

IV

EAST ZONE

21

Bihar

2822

8466.18

22576

2192

7208.75

17536

22

West Bengal

2985

8955.41

23880

2070

7425.32

16560

23

Jharkhand

1863

5589.11

14904

1522

3847.8

12176

24

Odisha

2542

7626.82

20336

3171

8748.07

25368

25

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

96

287.45

768

155

186.12

1240

V

WEST ZONE

26

Gujarat *

6551

19651.54

52408

2854

20637.05

22832

27

Maharashtra **

4065

12196.93

32520

3104

8844.29

24832

28

Goa

96

287.45

768

58

156.65

464

VI

SOUTH ZONE

29

Andhra Pradesh

2266

6799.38

18128

1677

6866.3

13416

30

Telangana

2394

7181.46

19152

2025

6376.33

16200

31

Karnataka

3526

10576.52

28208

4437

12504.26

35496

32

Lakshadweep Islands

16

47.91

128

3

15.36

24

33

Kerala

1698

5094.4

13584

2389

5225.88

19112

34

Tamil Nadu

4141

12424.33

33128

5188

13881.57

41504

35

Puducherry

48

143.72

384

44

116.81

352

TOTAL

78625

228968.52

629000

74415

218880.15

595320

Target & achievement under PMEGP: 2021 – 22

(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)

(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)

Sr. No.

STATES / UNION TERRITORIES

TARGET : 2021 – 22

ACHIEVEMENT : 2021 – 22

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

I

NORTH ZONE

1

Jammu & Kashmir

3303

10569.7

26424

21648

46713.54

173184

2

Ladakh (UT)

324

1081.87

2592

295

1182.31

2360

3

Himachal Pradesh

1428

4520

11424

1274

3550.95

10192

4

Punjab

2322

7294.71

18576

1790

6017.86

14320

5

Chandigarh (UT)

92

98.89

736

21

62.08

168

6

Haryana

2346

7417.41

18768

1726

6093.33

13808

7

Delhi

102

324.49

816

100

315.23

800

8

Rajasthan

3446

10874.6

27568

2599

9025.6

20792

II

CENTRAL ZONE

9

Uttarakhand

1687

5348.3

13496

1836

3983.2

14688

10

Uttar Pradesh

10901

34657.5

87208

12594

41165.07

100752

11

Chhattisgarh

3010

9311.88

24080

3020

6941.44

24160

12

Madhya Pradesh

6909

21582.7

55272

8082

20961.46

64656

III

NORTH EAST ZONE

13

Sikkim

87

239.02

696

85

214.27

680

14

Arunachal Pradesh

134

671.48

1072

196

788.88

1568

15

Nagaland

1607

4425.65

12856

1241

2494.89

9928

16

Manipur

2504

6885.24

20032

1139

3337.25

9112

17

Mizoram

1084

2965.57

8672

650

1461.76

5200

18

Tripura

1269

3477.42

10152

958

2083.7

7664

19

Meghalaya

1362

3903.67

10896

699

974.17

5592

20

Assam

5475

14794.2

43800

3855

6659.71

30840

IV

EAST ZONE

21

Bihar

3395

10426.7

27160

2477

8169.92

19816

22

West Bengal

3533

11018.4

28264

2305

8539.63

18440

23

Jharkhand

2061

6268.01

16488

1714

4188.27

13712

24

Odisha

3263

10239.5

26104

4301

11335.95

34408

25

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

298

324.49

2384

162

238.69

1296

V

WEST ZONE

26

Gujarat *

8340

26174.7

66720

4143

28704.84

33144

27

Maharashtra **

4439

13806.6

35512

4128

13018.54

33024

28

Goa

102

324.49

816

87

298.22

696

VI

SOUTH ZONE

29

Andhra Pradesh

2891

9099.19

23128

2477

10088.8

19816

30

Telangana

2849

8845.96

22792

2906

9846.14

23248

31

Karnataka

4482

14152.3

35856

5877

15843.36

47016

32

Lakshadweep Islands

46

51.19

368

7

17.5

56

33

Kerala

2165

6860.54

17320

2789

6859.29

22312

34

Tamil Nadu

5246

16785.6

41968

5972

16445.76

47776

35

Puducherry

164

177.9

1312

66

144.3

528

TOTAL

92666

285000

741328

103219

297765.9

825752

Target & achievement under PMEGP : 2022 – 23 (as on 28.02.2023)

(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)

(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)

Sr. No.

STATES / UNION TERRITORIES

TARGET : 2022 – 23

ACHIEVEMENT : 2022 – 23

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

Units Assisted

Margin Money Disbursed

Estimated Employment Generated

I

NORTH ZONE

1

Jammu & Kashmir

3888

11549.56

31104

10628

22048.21

85024

2

Ladakh (UT)

391

1175.43

3128

85

349.84

680

3

Himachal Pradesh

1601

4767.30

12808

632

2099.73

5056

4

Punjab

2599

7729.69

20792

1354

6517.67

10832

5

Chandigarh (UT)

34

105.74

272

13

34.53

104

6

Haryana

2634

7830.69

21072

1255

4940.92

10040

7

Delhi

115

341.74

920

69

445.78

552

8

Rajasthan

3851

11447.30

30808

1574

8241.34

12592

II

CENTRAL ZONE

9

Uttarakhand

1803

5365.78

14424

1277

3113.53

10216

10

Uttar Pradesh

12809

38015.85

102472

9498

31932.81

75984

11

Chhattisgarh

3181

9464.87

25448

1772

4995.13

14176

12

Madhya Pradesh

7727

22947.88

61816

3950

11744.35

31600

III

NORTH EAST ZONE

13

Sikkim

98

255.36

784

42

99.91

336

14

Arunachal Pradesh

213

553.71

1704

122

537.84

976

15

Nagaland

1383

3544.86

11064

412

1379.44

3296

16

Manipur

2092

5383.00

16736

396

1164.29

3168

17

Mizoram

902

2308.79

7216

371

1235.90

2968

18

Tripura

1088

2784.14

8704

504

1219.55

4032

19

Meghalaya

1158

2971.50

9264

160

333.10

1280

20

Assam

4552

11693.36

36416

1809

3873.35

14472

IV

EAST ZONE

21

Bihar

3717

11046.82

29736

3501

10955.37

28008

22

West Bengal

3932

11682.30

31456

1680

5662.33

13440

23

Jharkhand

2144

6381.74

17152

1115

2890.36

8920

24

Odisha

3800

11286.82

30400

2225

6448.29

17800

25

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

110

325.74

880

79

140.94

632

V

WEST ZONE

26

Gujarat *

9786

29036.95

78288

3060

24148.23

24480

27

Maharashtra **

4910

14594.43

39280

3015

10462.51

24120

28

Goa

115

341.74

920

48

195.87

384

VI

SOUTH ZONE

29

Andhra Pradesh

3387

10054.13

27096

2591

10964.04

20728

30

Telangana

3302

9801.39

26416

1978

8179.14

15824

31

Karnataka

5267

15630.43

42136

4971

14457.29

39768

32

Lakshadweep Islands

18

57.74

144

2

2.49

16

33

Kerala

2424

7207.21

19392

2088

4945.51

16704

34

Tamil Nadu

5912

17583.30

47296

5297

15847.98

42376

35

Puducherry

63

190.74

504

23

61.80

184

TOTAL

101006

295458.03

808048

67596

221669.35

540768

