Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) implements Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new units in the non-farm sector

Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new units in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/ rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep.
Under PMEGP, General Category beneficiaries can avail of Margin Money (MM) subsidy of 25% of the project cost in rural areas and 15% in urban areas. For beneficiaries belonging to Special Categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, Minorities, Women, Ex-servicemen, Physically Handicapped, Transgenders, beneficiaries belonging to Northeastern Region, Hill and Border areas, and Aspirational Districts, the Margin Money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban area. The maximum cost of project is Rs. 50 lakhs in the manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 lakhs in the service sector.
Since 2018-19, 2nd financial assistance of upto Rs. 1 cr. for upgradation and expansion of well-performing existing PMEGP/REGP/MUDRA units have been introduced with subsidy of 15% (20% for NER and hilly areas).
Since its inception in 2008 and till 13.03.2023, more than 8.58 lakhs enterprises have been assisted generating a total estimated employment of around 70 lakhs. Around Rs. 21,509 cr. has been disbursed till date as Margin Money subsidy under PMEGP.
The BE allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 2500 cr., while the BE allocation for 2023-24 is proposed at Rs. 2700 cr.
The details on number of individuals in Andaman and Nicobar Islands who have applied and got benefited under PMEGP during the last three years and the current year is given below:
Year
No. of applications received
Units Assisted
2019-20
317
93
2020-21
377
155
2021-22
278
162
2022-23
(upto 28.02.2023)
501
79
State-wise details along with estimated employment generated, including of Andaman and Nicobar Islands under PMEGP during the last three years and current year is given in Annexure.
Annexure
Target & Achievement under PMEGP: 2019-20
(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)
(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)
Sr. No.
States / Union Territories
Target : 2019 – 20
Achievement : 2019 – 20
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
I
NORTH ZONE
1
Jammu & Kashmir
4677
14417.7
37416
5355
11142.86
42840
2
Himachal Pradesh
1392
4300
11136
1226
3229.32
9808
3
Punjab
1939
6000
15512
1695
3914.83
13560
4
Chandigarh (UT)
33
100
264
14
28.71
112
5
Haryana
2105
6500
16840
2029
4938.21
16232
6
Delhi
64
195
512
93
110.63
744
7
Rajasthan
2785
8600
22280
3024
8171.88
24192
II
CENTRAL ZONE
1
Uttarakhand
1285
4000
10280
1844
3440.03
14752
2
Uttar Pradesh
8750
27000
70000
6118
21648
48944
3
Chhattisgarh
1986
6133.26
15888
2810
6098.28
22480
4
Madhya Pradesh
2736
8500
21888
2175
8063.63
17400
III
NORTH EAST ZONE
1
Sikkim
78
200
624
79
174.56
632
2
Arunachal Pradesh
194
500
1552
211
363.79
1688
3
Nagaland
1319
3412.08
10552
1109
2650.24
8872
4
Manipur
1088
2815.73
8704
1173
2036.3
9384
5
Mizoram
813
2101.59
6504
760
1083.78
6080
6
Tripura
973
2517.1
7784
963
1835.39
7704
7
Meghalaya
1149
2971.7
9192
377
569.17
3016
8
Assam
4333
11207.8
34664
2587
3557.78
20696
IV
EAST ZONE
1
Bihar
2931
9000
23448
2216
6950.67
17728
2
West Bengal
3118
9600
24944
2222
8487.4
17776
3
Jharkhand
1489
4600
11912
1544
3749.79
12352
4
Odisha
2470
7600
19760
2723
7816.86
21784
5
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
98
300
784
93
146.16
744
V
WEST ZONE
1
Gujarat *
9980
30921
79840
3983
28740.29
31864
2
Maharashtra **
4051
12521
32408
4406
11219.47
35248
3
Goa
98
300
784
90
244.36
720
VI
SOUTH ZONE
1
Andhra Pradesh
3417
10580
27336
2188
9024.23
17504
2
Telangana
2466
7600
19728
2174
7118.89
17392
3
Karnataka
5036
15450
40288
3697
10681.14
29576
4
Lakshadweep Islands
17
50
136
–
–
–
5
Kerala
1774
5500
14192
2438
5322.79
19504
6
Tamil Nadu
4543
14000
36344
5173
12405.45
41384
7
Puducherry
49
150
392
64
117.26
512
TOTAL
79236
239644
633888
66653
195082.2
533224
Target & Achievement under PMEGP: 2020 – 21
(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)
(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)
Sr. No.
STATES / UNION TERRITORIES
TARGET : 2020 – 21
ACHIEVEMENT : 2020 – 21
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
I
NORTH ZONE
1
Jammu & Kashmir
2602
7804.17
20816
8575
18306.28
68600
2
Ladakh (UT)
260
780.42
2080
281
1168.41
2248
3
Himachal Pradesh
1215
3643.96
9720
1208
3381.1
9664
4
Punjab
1973
5918.03
15784
1650
5008.66
13200
5
Chandigarh (UT)
32
95.82
256
10
16
80
6
Haryana
1999
5998.41
15992
1740
5512.56
13920
7
Delhi
96
287.45
768
74
147.6
592
8
Rajasthan
2697
8094.02
21576
2772
8806.83
22176
II
CENTRAL ZONE
9
Uttarakhand
1326
3977.47
10608
2249
4536.61
17992
10
Uttar Pradesh
8573
25719.1
68584
9994
32985.4
79952
11
Chhattisgarh
2534
7603.01
20272
2718
6062.77
21744
12
Madhya Pradesh
6401
19201.65
51208
4854
13807.82
38832
III
NORTH EAST ZONE
13
Sikkim
77
191.63
616
57
152.28
456
14
Arunachal Pradesh
192
479.08
1536
98
232.63
784
15
Nagaland
1719
4296.52
13752
740
2045.46
5920
16
Manipur
2063
5156.79
16504
1556
5899.02
12448
17
Mizoram
1157
2893.48
9256
810
1412.45
6480
18
Tripura
1229
3072.38
9832
842
1829.57
6736
19
Meghalaya
1535
3837.48
12280
359
579.65
2872
20
Assam
5836
14589.04
46688
2939
4948.49
23512
IV
EAST ZONE
21
Bihar
2822
8466.18
22576
2192
7208.75
17536
22
West Bengal
2985
8955.41
23880
2070
7425.32
16560
23
Jharkhand
1863
5589.11
14904
1522
3847.8
12176
24
Odisha
2542
7626.82
20336
3171
8748.07
25368
25
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
96
287.45
768
155
186.12
1240
V
WEST ZONE
26
Gujarat *
6551
19651.54
52408
2854
20637.05
22832
27
Maharashtra **
4065
12196.93
32520
3104
8844.29
24832
28
Goa
96
287.45
768
58
156.65
464
VI
SOUTH ZONE
29
Andhra Pradesh
2266
6799.38
18128
1677
6866.3
13416
30
Telangana
2394
7181.46
19152
2025
6376.33
16200
31
Karnataka
3526
10576.52
28208
4437
12504.26
35496
32
Lakshadweep Islands
16
47.91
128
3
15.36
24
33
Kerala
1698
5094.4
13584
2389
5225.88
19112
34
Tamil Nadu
4141
12424.33
33128
5188
13881.57
41504
35
Puducherry
48
143.72
384
44
116.81
352
TOTAL
78625
228968.52
629000
74415
218880.15
595320
Target & achievement under PMEGP: 2021 – 22
(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)
(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)
Sr. No.
STATES / UNION TERRITORIES
TARGET : 2021 – 22
ACHIEVEMENT : 2021 – 22
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
I
NORTH ZONE
1
Jammu & Kashmir
3303
10569.7
26424
21648
46713.54
173184
2
Ladakh (UT)
324
1081.87
2592
295
1182.31
2360
3
Himachal Pradesh
1428
4520
11424
1274
3550.95
10192
4
Punjab
2322
7294.71
18576
1790
6017.86
14320
5
Chandigarh (UT)
92
98.89
736
21
62.08
168
6
Haryana
2346
7417.41
18768
1726
6093.33
13808
7
Delhi
102
324.49
816
100
315.23
800
8
Rajasthan
3446
10874.6
27568
2599
9025.6
20792
II
CENTRAL ZONE
9
Uttarakhand
1687
5348.3
13496
1836
3983.2
14688
10
Uttar Pradesh
10901
34657.5
87208
12594
41165.07
100752
11
Chhattisgarh
3010
9311.88
24080
3020
6941.44
24160
12
Madhya Pradesh
6909
21582.7
55272
8082
20961.46
64656
III
NORTH EAST ZONE
13
Sikkim
87
239.02
696
85
214.27
680
14
Arunachal Pradesh
134
671.48
1072
196
788.88
1568
15
Nagaland
1607
4425.65
12856
1241
2494.89
9928
16
Manipur
2504
6885.24
20032
1139
3337.25
9112
17
Mizoram
1084
2965.57
8672
650
1461.76
5200
18
Tripura
1269
3477.42
10152
958
2083.7
7664
19
Meghalaya
1362
3903.67
10896
699
974.17
5592
20
Assam
5475
14794.2
43800
3855
6659.71
30840
IV
EAST ZONE
21
Bihar
3395
10426.7
27160
2477
8169.92
19816
22
West Bengal
3533
11018.4
28264
2305
8539.63
18440
23
Jharkhand
2061
6268.01
16488
1714
4188.27
13712
24
Odisha
3263
10239.5
26104
4301
11335.95
34408
25
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
298
324.49
2384
162
238.69
1296
V
WEST ZONE
26
Gujarat *
8340
26174.7
66720
4143
28704.84
33144
27
Maharashtra **
4439
13806.6
35512
4128
13018.54
33024
28
Goa
102
324.49
816
87
298.22
696
VI
SOUTH ZONE
29
Andhra Pradesh
2891
9099.19
23128
2477
10088.8
19816
30
Telangana
2849
8845.96
22792
2906
9846.14
23248
31
Karnataka
4482
14152.3
35856
5877
15843.36
47016
32
Lakshadweep Islands
46
51.19
368
7
17.5
56
33
Kerala
2165
6860.54
17320
2789
6859.29
22312
34
Tamil Nadu
5246
16785.6
41968
5972
16445.76
47776
35
Puducherry
164
177.9
1312
66
144.3
528
TOTAL
92666
285000
741328
103219
297765.9
825752
Target & achievement under PMEGP : 2022 – 23 (as on 28.02.2023)
(For setting up of new PMEGP units and 2nd Dose for existing PMEGP units)
(Projects & Employment : in Numbers; Margin Money : Rs. in Lakh)
Sr. No.
STATES / UNION TERRITORIES
TARGET : 2022 – 23
ACHIEVEMENT : 2022 – 23
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
Units Assisted
Margin Money Disbursed
Estimated Employment Generated
I
NORTH ZONE
1
Jammu & Kashmir
3888
11549.56
31104
10628
22048.21
85024
2
Ladakh (UT)
391
1175.43
3128
85
349.84
680
3
Himachal Pradesh
1601
4767.30
12808
632
2099.73
5056
4
Punjab
2599
7729.69
20792
1354
6517.67
10832
5
Chandigarh (UT)
34
105.74
272
13
34.53
104
6
Haryana
2634
7830.69
21072
1255
4940.92
10040
7
Delhi
115
341.74
920
69
445.78
552
8
Rajasthan
3851
11447.30
30808
1574
8241.34
12592
II
CENTRAL ZONE
9
Uttarakhand
1803
5365.78
14424
1277
3113.53
10216
10
Uttar Pradesh
12809
38015.85
102472
9498
31932.81
75984
11
Chhattisgarh
3181
9464.87
25448
1772
4995.13
14176
12
Madhya Pradesh
7727
22947.88
61816
3950
11744.35
31600
III
NORTH EAST ZONE
13
Sikkim
98
255.36
784
42
99.91
336
14
Arunachal Pradesh
213
553.71
1704
122
537.84
976
15
Nagaland
1383
3544.86
11064
412
1379.44
3296
16
Manipur
2092
5383.00
16736
396
1164.29
3168
17
Mizoram
902
2308.79
7216
371
1235.90
2968
18
Tripura
1088
2784.14
8704
504
1219.55
4032
19
Meghalaya
1158
2971.50
9264
160
333.10
1280
20
Assam
4552
11693.36
36416
1809
3873.35
14472
IV
EAST ZONE
21
Bihar
3717
11046.82
29736
3501
10955.37
28008
22
West Bengal
3932
11682.30
31456
1680
5662.33
13440
23
Jharkhand
2144
6381.74
17152
1115
2890.36
8920
24
Odisha
3800
11286.82
30400
2225
6448.29
17800
25
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
110
325.74
880
79
140.94
632
V
WEST ZONE
26
Gujarat *
9786
29036.95
78288
3060
24148.23
24480
27
Maharashtra **
4910
14594.43
39280
3015
10462.51
24120
28
Goa
115
341.74
920
48
195.87
384
VI
SOUTH ZONE
29
Andhra Pradesh
3387
10054.13
27096
2591
10964.04
20728
30
Telangana
3302
9801.39
26416
1978
8179.14
15824
31
Karnataka
5267
15630.43
42136
4971
14457.29
39768
32
Lakshadweep Islands
18
57.74
144
2
2.49
16
33
Kerala
2424
7207.21
19392
2088
4945.51
16704
34
Tamil Nadu
5912
17583.30
47296
5297
15847.98
42376
35
Puducherry
63
190.74
504
23
61.80
184
TOTAL
101006
295458.03
808048
67596
221669.35
540768
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.