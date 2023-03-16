Ministry of MSME approves 540 projects including 212 projects pertain to setting up of Common Facility Centers (CFCs) and 328 projects for Infrastructure Development (ID)

Ministry of MSME has approved 540 projects including 212 projects pertain to setting up of Common Facility Centers (CFCs) and 328 projects for Infrastructure Development (ID) under Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), out of which 92 Common Facility Centers (CFCs) projects and 200 Infrastructure Development (ID) projects have been completed so far. The detail of approved projects as well as completed projects is enclosed (Annexure).

Under MSE-CDP, the provision of maximum assistance of Rs. 18.00 crore (90% of maximum permissible project cost Rs. 20.00 crore) for Common Facility Centers (CFCs), Rs. 8.00 crore (80% of maximum permissible project cost Rs. 10.00 crore) for Infrastructure Development (ID) project and Rs. 12.00 crore (80% of maximum permissible project cost Rs. 15.00 crore) for Flatted Factory Complexes (FFCs) was provided as per old guidelines, which has been changed to Rs. 21.00 crore (70% of maximum permissible project cost Rs. 30.00 crore) for Common Facility Centers (CFCs), Rs. 10.50 crore (70% of maximum permissible project cost Rs. 15.00 crore) for setting up of new Industrial Estate/Flatted Factory Complex and Rs. 6.00 crore (60% of maximum permissible project cost Rs. 10.00 crore) for up-gradation of existing Industrial Estate / Flatted Factory Complexes as per the new scheme guidelines.

The detail of funds released under MSE-CDP during each of the last three years and the current year and the actual amount spent is appended below:

Year Funds allocated Funds released / spent (Rs. in crore) 2019-20 227.90 226.339 2020-21 116.28 116.28 2021-22 156.50 135.59 2022-23 (upto 13.03.2023) 120.00 104.93

Annexure

The detail of approved projects as well as completed projects under MSE-CDP

S. No. STATE/UT Approved CFCs Completed Approved ID Centres Completed Grand Total (CFC+ID) 1 Andhra Pradesh 8 2 14 8 22 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 1 1 1 3 Assam 1 1 16 14 17 4 Bihar 2 1 0 0 2 5 Chhattisgarh 0 0 11 6 11 6 Goa 2 1 0 0 2 7 Gujarat 16 2 2 2 18 8 Haryana 10 3 28 28 38 9 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 5 1 6 10 Jammu & Kashmir 1 1 9 6 10 11 Jharkhand 1 0 2 0 3 12 Karnataka 24 12 5 4 29 13 Kerala 16 12 12 8 28 14 Madhya Pradesh 3 0 25 14 28 15 Maharashtra 30 14 5 5 35 16 Manipur 3 0 8 6 11 17 Meghalaya 1 0 0 0 1 18 Mizoram 1 0 2 2 3 19 Nagaland 3 0 2 1 5 20 Odisha 7 3 9 3 16 21 Punjab 7 2 20 3 27 22 Rajasthan 2 1 35 30 37 23 Sikkim 1 0 0 0 1 24 Tamilnadu 46 26 51 35 97 25 Telangana 1 0 23 3 24 26 Tripura 0 0 4 4 4 27 Uttar Pradesh 11 4 18 8 29 28 Uttarkhand 1 0 3 3 4 29 West Bengal 13 7 9 5 22 30 A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 31 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 32 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 33 Daman and Diu 0 0 0 0 0 34 Delhi 0 0 8 0 8 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 1 0 1 Total 212 92 328 200 540

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.