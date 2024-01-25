Uber Partners with AAI to Redefine the Travel Experience in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 25 January, 2024 – Uber, the leading ride-hailing app in India, today announced a partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) aimed at transforming ground transportation services at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneshwar. Bhubaneshwar airport witnessed a 69% increase in air traffic in the last fiscal year, emphasizing the rising demand for seamless connectivity. This collaboration is focused on making transportation options more convenient and efficient, ensuring passengers have seamless connectivity between the airport and their desired destinations.

Shiva Shailendran, Director of Supply Operations at Uber India and South Asia, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, “Our alliance with Biju Patnaik International Airport marks a significant step towards transforming airport journeys. The partnership with AAI signifies our dedication to elevating transportation options for airport travellers, ensuring reliable and stress-free journeys upon arrival or departure from Bhubaneshwar Airport.”

As part of this collaboration, Uber will introduce various rider-focused advantages to elevate the overall airport travel experience. This includes a designated pickup area at the arrival terminal, supported by on-site assistance and a detailed step-by-step wayfinding guide. This guidance aids riders in navigating from the gate to the Uber pickup zone. Additionally, for added convenience, Uber driver-partners will enjoy designated parking spaces, leading to decreased estimated arrival times (ETAs) for riders.

Shiva Shailendran further emphasized, “This partnership underscores our commitment to setting a new standard for airport commutes in Bhubaneswar, ensuring that each ride is not just a journey but a hassle-free and enjoyable experience.”

As Uber and Biju Patnaik Airport join forces, the collaboration not only signifies a transformative step in airport transportation but also reinforces Uber’s commitment to being a trustworthy travel partner, ensuring accessibility and connectivity to the passengers from touchdown to destination.