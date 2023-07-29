New Delhi: U.N. Secretary-general Antonio Guterres says July2023 is hottest month ever recorded. Mr. Guterres says the era of global boiling has arrived.

U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service also say in a joint statement it was extremely likely July 2023 would break the record.

The effects of July’s heat have been seen across the world. Thousands of tourists fled wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes, and many more suffered baking heat across the U.S. Southwest.