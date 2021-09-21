Two more Indian Beaches get coveted International Blue Flag Certification

New Delhi : In yet another recognition of India’s commitment to protect and conserve the pristine coastal and marine ecosystems through holistic management of the resources the globally recognized and the coveted International eco-label “Blue Flag”, has accorded the Blue Flag Certification for 2 new beaches this year –Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.

Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) which accords the globally recognized eco-label – Blue Flag certification, has also given re-certification for 8 nominated beaches Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha and Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year.

Announcing the same in a twitter message, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav expressed happiness and congratulated everyone stating that it is another milestone in India’s journey towards a Clean and Green India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.