Two Global Odia Investors to set up Odisha’s first EV-Hydrogen automotive manufacturing plant

Bhubaneswar : Global Odia Investor, Biswanath Patnaik and UK-based Odia entrepreneur, Arun Kar, have joined hands to set up Odisha’s first EV-Hydrogen automative manufacturing plant under their jointly founded Private Equity investment firm FINNEST. FINNEST is an early-stage Private Equity investment firm that invests in visionaries with disruptive ideas. FINNEST will bring more than just capital to the home state Odisha and is focused on Renewables, EVs and Hydrogen Locomotives, Innovative Technology, Consumer Market Places, Fintech, Smart Cities and Public Sector.

While the EV projects would be around 500 crore set up which will be the first EV-Hydrogen Locomotive Factory, the Bio Bags project be around 100 core set up in Odisha with investment mode via Government of Odisha. Both the global personalities’ sole objective is to bring development, growth and progress to their soil, Odisha.

Speaking on their vision, Odia Investor Biswanath Patnaik said, “Our company FINNEST is very honoured & thrilled to be part of growth story of state of Odisha under great visionary leadership of Honourable CM, Shri Naveen Patnaik. With potential association with Government of Odisha we will be investing in energy, health care, infrastructure projects & fintech which will generate vast number employment opportunities and revenue for the state and local businesses. We are looking forward to act as an impactful long term investment partner with Government of Odisha”

“Our association with Government of Odisha will pave the way and accelerate the vision to advance Odisha into a futuristic state. There are plans in progress to bring in sustainable ventures like EV-hydrogen manufacturing and alternative to plastic bag that is bio bags to Odisha and reducing the carbon footprints” expressed Odia entrepreneur, Arun Kar.

To be noted, the two UK-based Odia Investors Biswanath and Arun recently got featured in Forbes.mc magazine. These two Indians made it to the cover page of the Forbes International Magazine brand, making Odias proud. FINNEST is associated with Fortune 100/Global 500 top companies for the resources in relation to technology decision makers, influencers, and key opinion leaders. FINNEST has an extensive track record of investing in some of the fastest growing companies across Europe, the UK, USA, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Both Biswanath Patnaik , and Arun Kar are born and brought up in Odisha. While Biswanath is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, investment banker, legal counsel, and philanthropist, Arun military veteran is now the Co-Founder of the Nest Group of companies, which is designed across five subsidiaries, including Multinational Digital & Technology Innovation companies (Xpertnest) specializing in Information Technology & Environment Sustainability ( Earthnest).