Good upsides for North-East in renewables space: ONGC Tripura Power Company Milaap 2023 Conclave

Mumbai : There are big opportunities for north-east India to position itself as a dominant player in the renewables space. Stakeholders in the energy eco-system in north-east voiced this opinion during the 3rd edition of ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) Annual Thought Leadership Conclave, Milaap on 23rd March 2023. The theme of Conclave was “Energy Transition and New Energy Markets”. The conclave was inaugurated by the Chairman of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanil Namboodiripad, Managing Director, OTPC was elated to share the successful completion of Milaap Conclave and said that “he was optimistic about the growth of the NE region as a significant participant in India’s renewable energy growth story. He added that OTPC shall continue to conduct the conclave annually as participants have really appreciated the conference.”

Chief Guest of the conclave, Shri Sanjay Krishna, Chairman AERC, added that “he was happy to see OTPC take lead as a thought leader in NE. He felt happy to see the growth and initiatives of the company as he was associated with OTPC since its inception days when he was in PMO. He added that Assam shall grow a leader in the RE growth story in NE India.”

The insights and perspectives provided by some of the distinguished speakers and the lessons learned from the conclave were appreciated by a multitude of participants from APDCL, MeECL, TSECL, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, and will assist to enhance the NE’s potential, focus, and development in renewable energy. The participants also mentioned they anticipate the event each year.

Esteemed dignitaries of NTPC, NEEPCO, NERPC, NERLDC, Powergrid, NETC and senior representatives of all the seven North East states distribution companies were also present at the conclave.

The event has earlier been conducted in 2018, Guwahati and 2019, Agartala. The North East (NE) beneficiary states of Palatana Project have appreciated the annual knowledge-sharing event and due to positive feedback, OTPC has annualized the event.