Two-day International event SAMBHAV is a major milestone in renewing our commitment for the empowerment of Divyangjan: Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

New Delhi, 19th November: A two day international event ‘Sambhav- 2023’ byDivyang (Physically and Mentally Challenged) Artistshas been organised by A.L.P.A.N.A. (Association for Learning Performing Arts & Normative Action Society)on 18th and 19th November 2023.Divyang Artists from Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka and Thailand were participating in this two days event. One the first day of event, Divyang artists from various participating countries showcased their talents through their performance. Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his address,Shri Chandraacknowledged that despite many challenges, A.L.P.A.N.A. is able to continue the tradition set in celebration of inclusive arts by organizing this year’s SAMBHAV. He added that over the years, the growth of SAMBHAV is become an iconic platform for artists with disabilities, not only in India but, globally.

Shri Chandra said that the Government places great emphasis on the empowerment of persons with disabilities. He said that SAMBHAV which showcases our country’s role in promoting inclusive growth in the global society and celebrating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Vasudhaiba Kutumbakam, meaning, the entire world is one family.

He said that even the COVID pandemic did not dampened the spirit of artists with disabilities from across the world and ALPANA continued its activities then in organising SAMBHAV.

Through SAMBHAV, artists with disabilities showcase their talents and prove to the global community that their efforts and courage are not hindered by any kind of obstacles or disabilities. A.L.P.A.N.A. institute is a unique integrated institute where both challenged and non-challenged students get training in dance, music, drawing, painting and different crafts without any segregation.

SAMBHAV 2023, being held on 18 and 19 November 2023 includes webinars, art & craft workshop, Yoga workshop, seminar on Yoga, workshops on Dance & Music Therapy, exhibition of paintings and artifacts made by disabled artists and most importantly international event of performances. SAMBHAV 2023 has participation of divyang artists, trainers, researchers, experts and stakeholders from eight countries and also from different regions of India.