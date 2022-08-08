Two day Conference on Classification Regulation and Advanced Technologies for Naval Ships and Auxiliaries was organized by Directorate of Naval Architecture

Senior delegates/ subject experts from seven major International Classification Societies, i.e., ABS, BV, Class-NK, DNV-GL, IRS, LR and RINA participated in the Conference, wherein 16 papers were presented by the Class Societies, ranging from Classification Process for Naval Ships, Military Class Notations, Maritime Cyber Security, Advanced Digital Technologies, Naval Ship Signatures, Rules for Autonomous Vessels, Bio-safety on Naval Ships, Technology Qualification, Hybrid Powering and Decarbonization of Naval Ships. In addition, various other technical aspects relevant to design, construction and maintenance of Naval and other Government Ships were discussed by the delegates during QA sessions and on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Material, Indian Navy on 04 Aug 22; and its various sessions were keenly participated by more than 120 delegates, including Senior Officers of Naval Headquarters, Naval Command, Field Units, Coast Guards Headquarters. Delegates from six DPSU Shipyards, DRDO Scientists and academia were also present in the Conference. The closing session was presided over by VAdm Kiran Deshmukh, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, Indian Navy on 05 Aug 22.